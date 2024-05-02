DWTS Season 32 Alum Says Something Surprising About Her Former Relationship

Ariana Madix made a new revelation about her relationship with her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

The “Dancing With the Stars” season 32 finalist admitted that her relationship with her ex may not have lasted even if Sandoval hadn’t been unfaithful to her.

Madix answered a fan question about the situation during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on April 30, 2024. “How long would you have stayed with Tom if you didn’t find out about his affair?” came the question. Madix replied with, “You know, I’m not sure. I think the relationship was in a bad place. I think there were other factors that contributed to that but obviously, I wasn’t aware of. But I take commitment seriously so I’m not sure, actually.”

In March 2023, Madix’s life blew up when she discovered that Sandoval, her partner of nearly 10 years, had a 7-month affair with her then-friend Raquel Leviss.

At the time, an insider told Page Six that Madix “was blindsided by the cheating,” and had “no idea there were any issues” in her relationship with Sandoval.

Ariana Madix Had a Rule About Scandoval When She Was on DWTS

In the immediate aftermath of the scandal, Madix claimed she planned to spend the rest of her life with Sandoval.

“I loved you then, when you had nothing,” she told Sandoval after Bravo cameras captured the aftermath of their split in the episode “Scandoval.” “You got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band, and then this girl is going to act enamored with you. Because that’s what you want, huh? You want someone to just gas you up. … I regret ever loving you. … I was 100 percent committed to you as of literally two days ago.”

Six months later, Madix wore a replica of her “Vanderpump Rules” reunion revenge dress as she danced a tango with partner Pasha Pashkov.

According to Us Weekly, on her Instagram story she vowed to keep her “Vanderpump Rules” references to a minimum. “Aside from Week 1 and [Most Memorable Year Night] I had a big music rule for myself which was NO songs on that subject matter,” she told fans on Instagram.

She also said her stint on DWTS was “transformative and the most amazing time” of her life. “I’m beyond grateful to have made it this far and to be a part of this in the first place,” she wrote of the ABC dancing show. “There’s no better place on television idk what the heck I’m going to do with myself after this!”

Ariana Madix Defended Her New Relationship

Madi began dating fitness trainer Daniel Wai in the months after Scandoval broke. In scenes filmed for “Vanderpump Rules” last summer, her co-star Lala Kent questioned Madix’s fast post-Sandoval relationship.

“My first impression of Dan?” Kent said in the season 11 episode “For Old Toms Sake.” “Let me put it this way, you can tell me he’s a great guy all the livelong day. I think it is [expletive] weird that any dude would be like, ‘She’s The One. Just left her dude of 10 [expletive] years and they still live together.’”

“I am sorry, but something seems off,” Kent added.

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Madix answered a fan who asked what she thought about Kent’s comments about her relationship with Wai. “Well, number one we did not get together 10 days after [my relationship with Sandoval ended],” she said. “We met, ‘Hi nice to meet you.’ And then that progressed slowly from there. The other part of that sounds like a question for Dan.”

