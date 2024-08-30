New Details Revealed About Artem Chigvintsev 911 Call

Artem Chigvintsev reportedly made the 911 phone call that led to his arrest on August 29, 2024.

The veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer was arrested in Napa County, California, on August 29, according to an online booking report and release report obtained by Heavy. The release report cites California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which refers to injury “against a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.”

According to TMZ, the 42-year-old dancer was booked on a charge of suspicion of felony domestic violence after police responded to a 911 medical emergency call in Yountville, California. The outlet now reports that it was Chigvintsev who made the call—and then allegedly tried to cancel it before medics and police arrived.

Per TMZ’s update on August 30, Chigvintsev called 911 to report an incident at his residence, then allegedly called back a few minutes to cancel the dispatcher. While paramedics and fire trucks did not arrive at the home, police followed the usual protocol and showed up at the door around 9:30 am Pacific time. The outlet reported that police allegedly saw injuries on the still-unidentified victim that spawned an “automatic arrest.”

Chigvintsev was arrested at 10:40 am and released at 2:18 pm on $25,000 bail, per the release report.

Chigvintsev has been married to former WWE star and “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 alum Nikki Garcia for two years and shares a 3-year-old son, Matteo, with her. Garcia has not directly spoken about her husband’s arrest.

Artem Chigvintsev Was Reportedly ‘Cooperative’ With Police

On August 20, Napa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Henry Wofford told DailyMail.com that felony domestic violence arrests occur when there is physical evidence observed on a victim. He did not confirm what was observed in the case of Chigvintsev’s arrest.

Wofford also stated that Chigvintsev was “cooperative” and “did not fight” with deputies or cause any other trouble during the arrest in Napa. He refused to identify the victim per the victim’s request. Wofford also confirmed that no protective orders have been filed by the victim a police continue to investigate the case.

Nikki Garcia’s Rep Issued a Brief Statement

Chigvintsev’s wife has not been identified as the victim in the case and she has not spoken publicly about it, nor has her twin sister Brie. As of this writing, Garcia has only issued a statement on the situation via her representative. “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia told Us Weekly on August 30.

Two days before the arrest, Chigvintsev posted photos from his wedding day with Garcia as they celebrated their anniversary. “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you, You are my everything ❤️” he wrote.

Garcia also posted a wedding tribute to Instagram as she reflected on her love story with the Russian dancer and their “song,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” She included audio from the Haley Reinhart version of the song first made famous By Elvis Presley.

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem,” she wrote. “Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨

Chigvintsev and Garcia met and later fell in love after being partnered together on “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 in 2017. On August 29, Variety confirmed that Chigvintsev were no plans for Chigvintsev to “be a part of” season 33, which premieres September 17 on ABC.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or chat at thehotline.org.