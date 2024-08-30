Fans Left Stunned by Latest Artem Chigvintsev Updates

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County, California, on August 29, according to an online booking report obtained by Heavy.

In the time since Chigvintsev’s arrest, new details have been released, and fans have been completely shocked by the latest news, as evidenced by a thread on Reddit.

A rep for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office told TMZ that police responded to a domestic violence call on Thursday morning. Someone at the home was reportedly injured, though the victim’s name wasn’t released, per TMZ. The extent of that injury wasn’t clear.

Chigvintsev was booked on accusations of Corporal Injury to Spouse, which is a felony, per the report. The ballroom pro was held on $25,000 bail. Per county records, Chigvintsev posted bail and was released from jail at 2:18 p.m. local time.

Based on the charge, People magazine has reported that the victim is most likely Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Garcia. The couple also shares a 4-year-old son named Matteo.

Heavy has reached out to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and to Chigvintsev’s rep for comment.

Artem Chigvintsev Didn’t Smile in His Mugshot Photo

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office released Chigvintsev’s mugshot photo following his arrest. The dancer appeared to be wearing a brown jacket with a green plaid color in the pic. He sported a full beard and looked at the camera with his mouth closed.

Dozens of fans took to Reddit to react. The majority of fans have been in disbelief.

“I’m in shock. It feels like this is a nightmare. He’s posted bail now and I’m praying for Nikki and Matteo constantly now,” one person wrote.

“Still can’t wrap my head around this all, I’m in shock,” someone else said.

“I am in shock and heartbroken. They seemed like a lovely family. I feel horrible for his son. Praying this was a misunderstanding,” a third comment read.

“I’m in shock. this is major news. it’s trending on X and some well known tiktok content creators have posted about it. this just really goes to show that all is not as it seems with these pros,” a fourth Redditor added.

Paramedics Were on Their Way to the Scene After the Call Came In

According to TMZ, paramedics were on their way to the scene after someone reported a “medical emergency.” The report indicates that someone inside Chigvintsev and Garcia’s home called 911.

A short while later, someone called 911 again and canceled the request for medical assistance, according to TMZ. Details surrounding the circumstances at the home haven’t been released. However, TMZ reported that in order for a person to be charged with a felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant, “the injury must be visible.”

Meanwhile, Page Six reports that the charge means that Chigvintsev’s “accused of physically harming someone at the residence with the use of force.”

Chigvintsev’s arrest comes just days after he and Garcia celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything,” Chigvintsev captioned an Instagram tribute to his wife on August 26.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788.

