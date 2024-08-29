Artem Chigvintsev Arrested in Napa

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County, California, on August 29, according to a booking record obtained by Heavy. The time of arrest listed in the booking record is 9:59 a.m. local time. He was booked less than one hour later, per the record.

According to TMZ, Chigvintsev, 42, is facing a domestic violence charge and is being held on $25,000 bail. The specific charge is listed in the booking record as “273.5(a)PC,” which is a penal code that “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence,” according to Kraut Law Group.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Chigvintsev as well as the Napa County Sheriff’s office for comment.

Chigvintsev is married to Nikki Garcia. The two tied the knot in August 2022. It is unknown if Chigvintsev’s arrest has anything to do with his wife. Per her Instagram Stories, Garcia was in Napa with her husband for this particular trip. She shared that she was scheduled to have a facial on August 29 at Nude Medical Aesthetics.

Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Garcia Recently Celebrated Their Wedding Anniversary

Chigvintsev and Garcia first met on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.” The two didn’t start dating in January 2019, two years later, according to Us Weekly.

On August 26, Garcia posted a tribute to her husband on their two-year wedding anniversary. In the caption, she quoted the song, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” made famous by Elvis Presley. She then shared a personal message for her husband.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you,” she wrote.

Chigvintsev also posted a tribute to Garcia.

“Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything,” he wrote.