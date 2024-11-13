DWTS Fans Left Shocked by Ballroom Surprise

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” fans were left shocked when they spotted former pro Artem Chigvintsev in the audience on November 12.

Chigvintsev returned to the show for the celebration of the 500th episode. Though he wasn’t shown on television, the dancer was seated with Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd and appeared on her Instagram Stories.

Murgatroyd shared a video from the audience and captured everyone dancing and having a good time. Chigvintsev had a big smile on his face and flashed the peace sign to the camera.

This is the first time that Chigvintsev has been back to the ballroom since the season 32 finale. It also marks the first time he’s been to the show since he was arrested for suspicion of corporal injury to spouse in August 2024.

Fans Expressed Surprise After Seeing Artem Chigvintsev in the Audience

After someone saw Chigvintsev on Murgatroyd’s Instagram Stories, they shared a screenshot on Reddit where fans reacted.

“Next to his bestie Peta and Maks. They still ride or die for this man openly, which I didn’t expect actually but,” one person wrote.

“OMFG,” someone else said.

“Woah holy crap didn’t expect him there either,” a third comment read.

“He deserves to be there. Still shocked he is though,” a fourth Redditor added.

