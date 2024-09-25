Artem Chigvintsev Breaks Silence on Domestic Violence Case

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev has broken his silence on his August 29 arrest.

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped. This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed,” Chigvintsev said in a statement given to E! News on September 25.

“He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life,” the ballroom pro said about his 4-year-old son, Matteo. “All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on,” he continued.

Chigvintsev’s statement comes just one day after Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley revealed that the Mirrorball Trophy winner would not be charged in the case.

Artem Chigvintsev Was Sure to Thank His Family & Friends

Chigvintsev was taken into police custody at 9:59 a.m. Pacific time, according to a booking record obtained by Heavy. He was booked less than one hour later, posted $25,000 bail, and was released. Per the record, Chigvintsev faced a felony charge of corporal injury to spouse.

In the time since, Chigvintsev’s estranged wife, Nikki Garcia, filed for divorce. The two tied the knot in August 2022 and share their one son. Garcia requested sole custody of Matteo in her court filing, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. In a court filing of his own, Chigvintsev requested joint custody — and spousal support — per People magazine.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to my family, friends, and legal team for standing by me during this challenging time. Your support has been invaluable, and I am thankful to everyone who believed in me and saw the truth for what it was,” Chigvintsev said in his statement, adding, “I look forward to moving past this chapter and focusing on what truly matters—continue being the best father I can be.”

Garcia has yet to speak publicly about Chigvintsev’s arrest or her divorce filing. Her rep has simply asked for privacy during the challenging time.

Artem Chigvintsev’s Friend Gleb Savchenko Spoke Out

Many “Dancing With the Stars” cast members past and present haven’t said much about Chigvintsev’s personal life. However, his longtime friend, Gleb Savchenko, showed him some support in mid-September.

“He’s part of the family,” Savchenko told E! News on September 17. He went on to applaud his work in the world of ballroom.

“He’s such a great dancer that people don’t realize. He’s the quality. It’s not about quantity, it’s about the quality. He’s just my brother and I send him love and positivity,” Savchenko added.

Chigvintsev’s other longtime colleague and friend Cheryl Burke also spoke out about the arrest.

“My heart goes out to everyone involved,” Burke said on the August 30 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast.

“It’s just really hard for me because he was my family. He’s my family, like, and I don’t know what to say here other than I hope everybody’s okay. I guess we’ll soon be updated, I guess with whatever rolls out. But I just hope his kid’s okay. I hope everyone his wife and… this is just kind of shocking still for me,” she added.

