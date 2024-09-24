Major Turn of Events in Artem Chigvintsev Case

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev will not be charged in connection with his arrest on suspicion of felony domestic violence, Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement on September 24.

The decision was made following “a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office,” per the Napa County DA’s website.

“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an

ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence. We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt’ which is the highest standard in the American criminal justice system. If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges,” Haley said.

The update comes nearly one month after Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County on suspicion of corporal injury to spouse. His soon-to-be ex-wife, Nikki Garcia, filed for divorce shortly thereafter.

Fans Reacted to the Charges Against Artem Chigvintsev Being Dropped

After the news from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office was made public, fans took to Reddit to react.

“The DA said there was not enough to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt” what had happened. That does not mean innocence, but that the burden of proof was not met,” one person wrote.

“I think also Nikki maybe chose not to press charges. I know DAs can only go past the family’s wishes if it’s a felony or like a really bad situation. usually they listen to the family’s decision and go from there,” someone else speculated.

“This happens very frequently. The law isn’t always on the side of protecting the innocent which is why it’s so important to listen to victims,” a third comment read.

“I see people are still making assumptions based on what is known. This doesn’t tell us that he did abuse her or didn’t abuse her. It could still be anything at this point. It’s okay not to know or pass judgment until more is shared,” a fourth Redditor added.

Nikki Garcia Has Requested Sole Custody of Matteo

Garcia and Chigvintsev tied the knot in 2022. They share a 4-year-old son named Matteo, who was born two years before their wedding in Paris, France.

In her divorce filing, Garcia cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. Per court documents obtained by People magazine, Garcia requested sole legal and physical custody of Matteo.

In a filing of his own on September 13, 2024, Chigvintsev requested joint legal and physical custody of Matteo as well as spousal support, per People.

Garcia has not spoken out publicly about Chigvintsev’s arrest or their divorce. A rep has given a short statement, however.

“This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Garcia said, according to People magazine.

Heavy previously reached out to both Chigvintsev and Garcia for comment, but did not hear back.

