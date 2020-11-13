‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro & Significant Other are Headed for Couple’s Therapy

This season of Dancing With the Stars has been drama-filled, and it’s only a little over half over. Now, one professional dancer has announced that they’ll be going straight to couple’s therapy once the season ends.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Artem Chigvintsev’s fiancee Nikki Bella opened up about their relationship and shared that they are planning on going to couple’s therapy.

“I would be lying to say ‘Oh, it’s great’,” she said. “It has definitely been a struggle for us. It’s hard. We have so many ups and downs. It’s been so difficult on our relationship because I need so much from him, but he’s, like, torn between his job that requires so much from him and then us at home.”

Bella Says She and Chigvintsev Need to Work on Their Relationship

Bella also said that she experienced postpartum depression following the birth of their son, Matteo, who was born in July 2020. This prompted her twin sister to approach Chigvintsev to tell him that his fiancee needed more from him than he was giving at the time.

“I just told him, like, ‘I need more attention from you,’ and that is something we’ve worked on, and that’s gotten better,” the Total Bellas star told Us Weekly. “Artem and I have great communication, but it’s been lacking, but that’s something that we’ve been so strong about in our relationship [in the past].”

She said that she and her fiance then made a pact to go to couple’s therapy when the season of Dancing With the Stars wraps up.

“It’s with our life coach,” she shared. “After Dancing, we’re going to start classes as a couple because we’ve realized that we both feel like we’re not listening to each other.”

They both agreed they needed some outside help, according to Bella.

Bella and Chigvintsev Are Planning to Get Married in 2021

Bella and Chigvintsev are engaged, and they were previously planning to get married in Los Angeles, but they’ve since changed their wedding to another location, Bella told Access Hollywood. She also shared that she believes they will be getting married later in 2021 than they had originally wanted to.

“We’re actually moving the wedding from L.A. to somewhere else,” she told the outlet. “Not sure if I am allowed to say where yet, but there’s definitely plans. The only thing we know that we want to make sure is that we don’t have to be wearing masks during the wedding.”

She shared that the uncertainty surrounded the coronavirus pandemic is one reason their plans are still currently in an uncertain state.

“It’s so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you’re, like, how long are we stuck inside for?” she shared. “I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space. The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I’ve ever dreamed of.”

They are planning on having their wedding once it is safe to do so, preferably without masks and with little to no restrictions in place. Bella told the outlet she realizes that could push their date back to 2022.

