Fans React to Artem Chigvintsev’s Divorce Requests as Things Get Messy

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev has responded to his soon-to-be ex-wife’s divorce filing.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Chigvintsev filed his divorce response on Friday, September 13. He, like Nikki Garcia, cited irreconcilable differences for the reason for the split. The date of separation is listed as August 29, which is the day that Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence.

However, Chigvintsev did not agree with Garcia’s request of sole physical custody of the former couple’s 4-year-old son, Matteo. The ballroom pro has requested joint legal and physical custody of Matteo, per Us Weekly’s report. Additionally, Chigvintsev is asking Garcia to pay him spousal support and he’d like the former WWE star to fork over money for his attorney fees, too.

Chigvintsev and Garcia tied the knot in 2022. Neither party has publicly spoken out about the split, though Garcia’s rep has asked the public for privacy.

“Nikki Garcia has filed for divorce. She continues to ask for privacy for her and her family at this time,” her rep told Us Weekly on Thursday, September 12.

Fans Reacted to Artem Chigvintsev’s Divorce Response on Reddit

Shortly after Chigvintsev’s divorce paperwork was uncovered by the media, fans reacted to what the ballroom pro requested. Overall, fans seem surprised that Chigvintsev is asking for spousal support. It’s unknown if the two signed a prenuptial agreement before getting married.

Fans posted their feelings on a Reddit thread about the divorce.

“Artem financially supports his parents and brother in Russia, and I’m sorry, but it’s not Nikki’s responsibility to do that. I hope he does not get spousal support. If he can’t get a dance job, he can work in a high-end restaurant. He’s a good cook,” one person weighed in.

“Nicole has done really well for herself financially and with him losing everything he is going to try and drain her for every dime. Further proof why this divorce was the right thing to do, his true colors are coming out. Artem does not regret a thing he’s done. I hope he does not get a dime from Nicole. Poor Matteo,” someone else said.

“That is some audacity, gall and [expletive] gumption right there. I hope she doesn’t have to give him a dime,” a third Redditor wrote.

“Sounds like it’s going to be nasty,” a fourth comment read.

Artem Chigvintsev Faces a Felony Charge Following His August 29 Arrest

Chigvintsev was taken into police custody in Napa County, California, back on August 29. According to a booking record obtained by Heavy, he is facing a felony charge of corporal injury to spouse.

According to TMZ, Chigvintsev called 9-1-1 from inside the home he shared with Garcia and asked for medical assistance, claiming that his wife “threw shoes” at him. He called back a short while later and canceled the request. Police showed up at the home anyway and ended up taking Chigvintsev into custody.

Chigvintsev posted $25,000 bail and was released from police custody a short while later. The release report cites California Penal Code Section 273.5(a), which refers to injury “against a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence.” An upcoming court date has not been released.

