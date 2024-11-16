Artem Chigvintsev Hopes to Return to DWTS as Pro Dancer: Report

Artem Chigvintsev reportedly wants to return to “Dancing With the Stars” – if producers will have him amid his personal drama.

In November 2024, Chigvintsev’s attorney Ilona Antonyan told TMZ he would love to return to the show as a full-time pro dancer next season.

Weeks before DWTS season 33 premiered, Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa on suspicion of corporal injury to spouse after police responded to a 911 medical emergency call. The professional dancer made the 911 call, per Entertainment Tonight. Criminal charges were not filed against Chigvintsev following an investigation by Napa County District Attorney, according to People.

In court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Chigvintsev, who is currently working a construction job, denied that he abused his wife, Nikki Garcia. He also claimed her alleged false accusations about their argument “ruined” his career and that “the mugshot and the arrest based on her false allegations” cost him a “loss of over $100K in income.”

Chigvintsev has been married to Garcia since 2022 and shares a 4-year-old son, Matteo, with her. She filed for divorce in September 2024.

Artem Chigvintsev Is Friendly With DWTS Producers

Chigvintsev was not asked to compete in the 33rd season of “Dancing With the Stars” after competing in 10 out of the 11 seasons prior. According to People magazine, Chigvintsev was not cast for season 33 before his arrest took place.

In light of his legal drama, some fans assumed that he would never be asked to return to the “Dancing With the Stars” ballroom, but that may not be the case. In the TMZ interview, Antonyan clarified that the ballroom pro has not been asked to return to DWTS but he remains on good terms with the producers of the show and is hopeful about season 34.

Chigvintsev previously spoke on his now ex’s podcast “The Bellas” to explain what a blow it was not to get the call to return several years prior for season 28 after appearing in six seasons in a row.

“I dedicated 10 years of my life to that company. And getting let go three days before an announcement, that’s like a punch in the stomach, really,” he said in 2019. “It’s not even a job, it’s a lifestyle if you’ve been doing it for a very, very long time. There was never really a thought in my mind that I [wasn’t] going to be doing it.”

Chigvintsev was asked back for season 29 and was the winner of the mirrorball trophy with “The Bachelorette“ star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Artem Chigvintsev Was in the Audience For DWTS 500th Episode

Chigvintsev has the support of some of his “Dancing With the Stars” colleagues. On November 12, 2024, he was spotted in the audience during the special 500th Episode theme week. Chigvintsev sat with fellow pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd for the special taping.

Per Us Weekly, he was personally invited to the 500th Episode by producers. In a video shared on Murgatroyd’s Instagram Stories, the three dancers smiled and waved and Chigvintsev gave the peace sign. He also posted the clip on his social media page.