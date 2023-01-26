Artem Chigvintsev Gets ‘Embarrassed’ About 1 Thing His Wife Does

Nikki Bella knows how to embarrass her husband, “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev. The former wrestler told Us Weekly that Chigvintsev gets embarrassed whenever she talks about their activities in the bedroom.

“He gets very embarrassed,” Bella told the outlet. “He hates it.”

In the first episode of “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” the special airing on E! about the couple’s wedding, however, Chigvintsev, 40, is seen guessing what Bella’s preferences in the bedroom are for her bridal shower.

“I had to learn how to live with it,” Chigvintsev told the outlet of his wife’s openness about just about everything.

The Couple’s Most Memorable Part of the Wedding is Their Son Vomiting

Play

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev talk 'Nikki Bella Says I Do' l GMA The WWE superstar and "Dancing With the Stars" alum share what it was like to plan a wedding in four weeks in the four-part docuseries. SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/2Zq0dU5 SIGN UP to get the daily GMA Wake-Up Newsletter: gma.abc/2Vzcd5j VISIT GMA: goodmorningamerica.com FOLLOW: TikTok: tiktok.com/@gma Instagram: instagram.com/GoodMorningAmerica Facebook: facebook.com/GoodMorningAmerica Twitter: twitter.com/gma WATCH: abc.go.com/shows/good-morning-america hulu.tv/2YnifT #gma #nikkibella #artemchigvintsev… 2023-01-25T16:24:41Z

During their appearance on “Good Morning America” to promote their special, “Nikki Bella Says I Do!,” Bella, 39, revealed that their son, Matteo, 2, did not fulfill his role in the wedding.

“He never made it down the aisle!” she told host Michael Strahan, explaining that Matteo was supposed to be the ring bearer at the ceremony but didn’t show up when it was time for the rings. Instead, Bella’s brother was the one who handed the couple their rings.

“He ended up throwing up all over his white suit,” Bella said. “How my brother presented that to us during the wedding was all of a sudden. … It was like ‘The Nutcracker,’ we both look down and I’m like, ‘Where is he?’ My brother hands me the rings. He goes, ‘Matteo’s vomiting, don’t worry about it, he’s okay.”

The former wrestler added, “I don’t even remember Artem putting the ring on because all I could think was, ‘Am I standing here, really, getting this ring put on while my son is supposedly vomiting in the back?”

She said it was the most “memorable” thing that happened that day for her.

Bella Wore an Old Wedding Dress to Marry Chigvintsev

In an interview with Us Weekly and during the first episode of “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” Bella revealed that she wore a dress she originally purchased when she was engaged to John Cena to walk down the aisle to Chigvintsev.

“I had the moment with that dress … when I saw it,” Bella told the outlet. “It was all something that I dreamed of.”

She told Us Weekly that she felt empowered in the dress, though she did purchase it when she was planning to marry Cena.

“I went back and forth with that decision,” she shared. “For me, it [reflects] how I stand as a strong woman, I was just like wait, why should I not wear what I love? Because of my past? It just didn’t make sense to me.”

She also said Chigvintsev had no issue with the dress, which was shown during the episode of “Nikki Bella Says I Do.” In the episode, he said the dress was “the last thing” on his mind.

“He just looks at it as a material thing,” she said. “He probably wanted me to save money but then didn’t realize I bought a few other dresses after.”

She later revealed that she didn’t choose her dress until 30 minutes before she walked down the aisle, but in photos shared on social media of the big day, she’s wearing the dress she purchased while engaged to Cena.

“Nikki Bella Says I Do” airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!. “Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023.