Former Partner Spoke Out About Artem Chigvintsev in 2015

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev was arrested in Napa County on August 29, according to TMZ. Chigvintsev’s arrest occurred after a domestic violence call was made by an unnamed person, TMZ learned from the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.

As details emerge on the Napa incident, show fans are revisiting allegations an earlier partner of Chigvintsev’s made several years ago.

In 2015, Chigvintsev’s “Strictly Come Dancing” partner spoke at an event hosted by The Times newspaper, according to the Huffington Post UK. During the event, Fern Britton opened up about her experiences with Chigvntsev throughout the season they competed together.

Fern Britton Accused Artem Chigvintsev of Mistreatment

Chigvintsev and Britton competed on “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2012. During The Times event, she said, “He would look at my feet and just kick me or shove me,” according to the Huffington Post UK.

Britton also said Chigvintsev told her, “You just stand there and don’t move, I dance round you,” the Huffington Post UK added.

In addition, the Huffington Post UK indicated, Britton recalled, “He was like, ‘Shut your face. Go home before I kill you.'”

As Britton spoke at The Times event, the Huffington Post UK reported, she added, “I would say, ‘Oh please just kill me, it would be easier.’ Or what was his other one? ‘If you go for a cup of tea now, I will blow off like an atomic bomb.’ I thought, well I won’t correct him on that one.”

Hello! magazine reported in 2015 that after the pair’s elimination from “Strictly Comes Dancing,” Britton said, “We did love each other for a moment or two but he wasn’t charm personified.”

Britton also said after her elimination, “Artem, I love you, I wouldn’t have swapped you for anything,” according to Hello!

Chigvintsev Denied Britton’s Accusations

According to the Express in 2015, Chigvintsev denied Britton’s statements. “Recent statements apparently made by Fern Britton, whilst not reflecting any situation I recognise, are difficult to ignore,” the Express reported.

“I believe I treated Fern with respect and genuine care, and these claims about me are the opposite of everything I believe in and the person I am,” Chigvintsev added, per the Express.

Chigvintsev also said, “I cannot imagine what has prompted such statements which come as a shock to me,” the Express reported.

Some “Dancing with the Stars” fans discussed the old comments from Britton in the show’s subreddit after Chigvintsev’s August 29 arrest.

“This should be a reminder for all of us not to idolize any celebrity,” one Redditor commented.

“I can’t stand people who have a hot temper. That’s an immediate red flag and I don’t give them the benefit of the doubt because of stuff like this,” another Redditor wrote.

That Reddit user continued, “They do blow up eventually and become physical. Especially men.”

“This is so scary,” shared a separate “Dancing with the Stars” fan.

“This makes you think about all his partnerships and how almost all of them had some discomfort with him or an argument [with] him,” expressed another Reddit user.

“The look on Artem’s face when he was paired with Fern was one of horror. I think he had zero respect for her and an ego so big that he thought an older non-contender wasn’t worthy of him,” recalled a “Strictly Come Dancing” fan.