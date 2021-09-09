Artem Chigvintsev, Gleb Savchenko ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Partners Revealed: Report

Artem Chigvintsev is the professional dancer who is fresh off a win on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and fans have high hopes for his performance on the upcoming season 30. Gleb Savchenko is another fan-favorite dancer. Now, both of their partners for 2021 have been revealed.

Savchenko and Chigvintsev join returning female professional dancers Lindsay Arnold, Britt Stewart, Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach, Emma Slater and Jenna Johnson.

For male dancers, they join Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Pasha Pashkov, Sasha Farber and Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

Spoiler warning: There are spoilers for the cast of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 below including Carson and Stewart’s partners and the cast list for the upcoming season.

The following leaks come about by Dance Dish With KB, a source that posts accurate information about upcoming seasons of the show.

Gleb Savchenko & Mel C

Savchenko is being partnered up with Melanie Chisholm, best known as Mel C or Sporty Spice from the Spice Girls.

Mel C is one of 15 cast members for the upcoming season, and the other cast members are already starstruck just by meeting her. Peleton instructor Cody Rigsby, who will be competing on season 30, said that his life is complete now that he met Mel C on his Instagram.

“The rumors are true: your boy is gonna be on ‘Dancing With the Stars,'” he said in his story, according to People. “I’m so excited to do this season, but most importantly I just met Mel C, Sporty Spice.”

He added that his “life is complete. I can – I can just, I can leave from here and I’m good to go. I hope you’re excited to join me on this journey for the next two-and-a-half months.”

Artem Chigvintsev & Melora Hardin

Dance Dish With KB reported that Chigvintsev will be partnered with actress and “The Office” star Melora Hardin.

Hardin wrote on Instagram, “Beyond excited to tell everyone I’ll be competing on this season of @dancingabc Dancing With the Stars! Wish me luck and I hope everyone tunes in! Can’t wait!”

Her former castmates from “The Office” congratulated her in the comments.

“Omg Melora!! Amazing!!” Jenna Fischer wrote.

Angela Kinsey also commented on the post, writing “Woooohoooooo! Go Melora!”

Hardin has a background in dancing, according to a Yahoo Entertainment article. She grew up as a dancer, going to the Joffrey Ballet in New York when she was 13 years old. She was so good that she went to the school on a scholarship. Then, she learned jazz dancing later on.

Here are all the celebrities you’ll see in the ballroom:

“Dancing With the Stars” premieres on September 20, 2021 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

