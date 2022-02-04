DWTS Fans Worried About Artem Chigvintsev After Health Update

Some “Dancing With the Stars” fans are expressing their concern about pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev after he updated everyone on his health status after withdrawing from the DWTS Live Tour. Here is what he said and how fans are reacting.

Artem Revealed He Also Has Pneumonia

Artem has not been on the “Dancing With the Stars” tour for two weeks and, based on his latest Instagram story update, he won’t be rejoining the tour just yet.

In a since-expired Instagram story, Artem updated his fans by saying:

Hi everyone. Just want to give you an update on my well-being. So I had another X-ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is course No. 2. Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that’s where I’m at. I hope everyone’s staying safe and healthy and so that’s just an little update on how I’m doing. Thank you.

His fans are naturally very concerned about his recovery. On Reddit, one wrote, “I just hope … he’s still resting up.”

Another wrote, “From what I gather he no longer has COVID. But he was one of the extra unlucky ones who got pneumonia. I would think he is following doctors orders on the matter.”

Some fans expressed their concerned that his fiancee Nikki Bella is not limiting her public outings — she participated in the WWE Royal Rumble back on January 29 — and they’re worried about what she could bring home while Artem is still recovering.

“His COVID infection is long gone, but yes, he should limit his outings since his immune system is extremely fragile. Nikki should also be limiting her outings (she’s not) as she could bring something as simple as a cold to Artem and it would set him back,” wrote one fan.

Another added, “Yea, I’m a little shocked she’s as out and about as she is given Artem’s condition.”

Artem Had to Withdraw From The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Tour Due to ‘Unexpected Health Issues’

On January 20, Artem made the unfortunate announcement on his Instagram that he was unable to continue with the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour due to some “unexpected health issues.”

Artem wrote:

My time on tour so far has been wonderful — unfortunately, I am having to step away from tour for a while, due to some unexpected health issues. My goal is to recover as quickly as possible so I can rejoin my cast and crew on this incredible tour. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

He did not specify what exactly was going on, but based on an Instagram post from his fiancee Nikki Bella, the two of them both had to “get tested, stay home and protect others.” She was specifically referring to the fact that the two of them were supposed to perform together at a banquet where her mother, Kathy Laurinaitis was honored as the first recipient of the Brain Injury Alliance’s Woman of Courage award.

Later, Artem’s future sister-in-law, Nikki’s twin sister Brie Bella, told US Weekly that while Artem “did have COVID,” he also had “something more than COVID” that “was hard on him” during the tour and he had to take a break.

She also added, “He’s doing a lot better, which is so great. I know it’s really made him feel good seeing everyone just reaching out and thinking of him and sending their thoughts and prayers his way.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” pros are definitely eager to have Artem back. His initial post about withdrawing from the tour is full of their well-wishes about a fast recovery, and fellow pro dancer Gleb Savchenko specifically wrote, “Please feel better, we all miss you so much and wishing you a speedy recovery.”

Hopefully, Artem can get well soon and be back on tour for the final six weeks or so. The tour runs through March 27.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

