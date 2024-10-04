Artem Chigvintsev Fires Back, Provides Photos of Injuries After Nikki Garcia’s Claims: Report

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has filed a response to the claims his estranged wife, DWTS alum Nikki Garcia, made about their August 29 fight, reports TMZ.

On October 4, TMZ reported they reviewed the legal response filed by Chigvintsev’s legal team. The response came after Garcia filed for a restraining order, TMZ added.

TMZ shared several photos that Chigvintsev included in his filing. The images showed cuts and abrasions to his hand, neck, head, and elbow. According to TMZ, his filing indicated Garcia caused the injuries.

Artem Chigvintsev Shared His Side of the Pair’s Argument

According to TMZ’s review of the filing, Chigvintsev indicated he was making breakfast for the couple’s son, Matteo, on the morning of August 29. His detailing of the day, TMZ reported, was that Garcia was worrying over what she should wear to an event she had scheduled.

He said Garcia began arguing with him about what she felt was a “failure,” TMZ reported, in how Matteo’s bread was toasted.

The pair’s disagreement intensified after he put both chicken tenders and a quesadilla in Matteo’s lunch, TMZ added of the details from Chigvintsev’s filing.

Then, he shared that he worked on getting Matteo set for school, according to TMZ’s review of the documents.

The media outlet noted that in Chigvintsev’s filing, he said Garcia got upset about how he “couldn’t even put Matteo’s shoes on properly.”

TMZ reported that Chigvintsev’s documentation indicated the two argued and she threw Matteo’s sneakers at Chigvintsev, where they hit his chest. His filing, per TMZ, detailed that Garcia yelled about divorce as Matteo became confused and scared.

Chigvintsev Requested a Restraining Order As Well

The legal filing from Chigvintsev, per TMZ, indicated he then took Matteo upstairs, and Garcia followed. According to TMZ, his filing then noted Garcia pushed into the room and attacked Chigvintsev.

TMZ reported that according to Chigvintsev’s filing, he and Garcia “ended up grappling on the floor” as he tried to protect himself.

After he was able to separate himself from Garcia, he called 911, according to TMZ’s review of the filing.

The media outlet added that according to his filing, Garcia told him, “Do you understand [how] this is gonna go now Artem. You just ruined my career and you know it.”

TMZ reported that along with his response, Chigvintsev requested and received a restraining order against Garcia.

On October 3, TMZ reported details from Garcia’s filing submitted on September 30. According to TMZ, Garcia requested and received a restraining order.

In their October 4 report, TMZ added some additional details from Garcia’s petition. TMZ reported that according to Garcia’s filing, Chigvintsev pushed her into a bathroom and onto the floor.

Garcia’s filing indicated that he placed his hands on her chest and pressed down to the extent she felt she couldn’t breathe, TMZ reported. In addition, according to TMZ, Garcia grabbed Chigvintsev’s neck as she tried to put distance between them.

As TMZ reported, authorities arrested Chigvintsev once they arrived at the family’s home in Napa Valley, California.

