Artem Chigvintsev Makes Telling Changes on Social Media

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev made a change to his Instagram account that may suggest that he and his wife, Nikki Garcia, are working things out.

According to Us Weekly, Chigvintsev switched up his Instagram bio, first removing Garcia’s name and then adding it back in. On September 6, the outlet noted that the ballroom pro made the change, just about one week after he was arrested in Napa County, California.

Then, just one day later, Us Weekly reported that Garcia’s name was back in Chigvintsev’s Instagram bio. He has her Instagram handle tagged next to the bride emoji and a heart emoji, signifying that she’s his wife.

Chigvintsev has also limited comments on some of his recent Instagram posts, likely due to the influx of nasty messages he has received on the platform.

Nikki Garcia Asked for Privacy Following Artem Chigvintsev’s Arrest

Per a booking report obtained by Heavy, Chigvintsev was taken into custody on August 29, 2024. According to TMZ, the 42-year-old is facing a domestic violence charge — specifically corporal injury to spouse, which is a felony.

Shortly after the arrest, Garcia’s rep issued a statement.

“This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the statement given to People magazine read.

Though details about what might have happened between Chigvintsev and Garcia have been sparse, there have already been reports that the two are headed for divorce.

According to TMZ, Chigvintsev had not been staying at home with his wife and their son, Matteo. A source told the outlet that the DWTS pro was staying with a friend. Moreover, the outlet reported that Garcia was looking to hire a divorce attorney.

Heavy previously reached out to Chigvintsev for comment but hasn’t heard back.

Artem Chigvinstsev & Nikki Garcia Celebrated Their Anniversary Days Before His Arrest

On August 26, Garcia took to Instagram to share a tribute to her husband on their anniversary. She set the post to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and added the lyrics in the caption.

“This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” she wrote, adding, “Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”

Years after first meeting on “Dancing With the Stars,” Garcia and Chigvintsev went on their first date. They ended up falling in love, dating, and having a baby together. They tied the knot in August 2022.

For his part, Chigvintsev also penned a tribute to his wife, letting her know just how much he cares about her.

“Happy anniversary my love , can’t see my life with out you. You are my everything,” he captioned a wedding photo. All of the comments on that post have since been removed.

