Artem Chigvintsev Receives Positive Legal News: Report

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has navigated major personal challenges in the past couple of months. According to a new report, he caught a bit of a break during a recent court hearing.

On August 29, TMZ reported that authorities in the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chigvintsev. The arrest came after he and his estranged wife, former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella) argued at their Napa home, reported TMZ.

People reported that Garcia filed for divorce in September, and Chigvintsev filed a response. The media outlet also noted that the Napa County District Attorney’s office announced on September 24 that they declined to file criminal charges against Chigvintsev.

TMZ reported on October 16 that the latest development in the case came from a court hearing both Chigvintsev and Garcia attended.

Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Garcia Will Share the Custody of Their Son

According to TMZ, Garcia and Chigvintsev attended a court hearing on October 15. TMZ reviewed the court documents and reported that Chigvintsev and Garcia would share custody of Matteo, their 4-year-old son.

As TMZ noted, in previous legal filings Chigvintsev requested joint custody of Matteo. However, TMZ reported, that Garcia wanted sole custody. Garcia also requested that Chigvintsev have supervised visitation, reported TMZ.

In addition, according to TMZ, Garcia wanted Chigvintsev ordered to attend anger management classes.

TMZ reported that Chigvintsev testified during the October 15 court hearing, insisting he does not have issues managing his anger. The media outlet indicated the judge’s court order did not dictate that he had to take anger management classes.

However, according to TMZ, both Garcia and Chigvintsev were ordered by the judge to individually take parenting classes to better facilitate the co-parenting of Matteo.

Both parties are scheduled to return to court in December for their divorce trial, TMZ reported. The media outlet indicated the divorce trial was scheduled to take place over two days.

Fans Are Stepping up to Support the DWTS Pro

