DWTS Pro Admits to Broken Heart After Missing Child’s Birthday

A longtime professional dancer from “Dancing with the Stars” recently missed an important day and he admitted he was heartbroken over it. Artem Chigvintsev’s son Matteo celebrated his birthday, and the DWTS pro couldn’t be with him on the big day.

Chigvintsev took to social media to wish Matteo a happy birthday and promised to celebrate in a big way when he returned home.

Artem Chigvintsev Wrote He Loves Matteo ‘More Than Anything’

On July 31, Chigvintsev took to his Instagram page to hype Matteo’s birthday. “Happy birthday my baby boy, I love you more [than] anything and it breaks my heart I couldn’t celebrate with you today,” the “Dancing with the Stars” pro wrote.

Chigvintsev continued, “I promise when daddy gets home we can celebrate your birthday, as many times as you wish.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” veteran also encouraged his son to “Let mommy spoil you today.”

The Instagram post included a handful of snapshots of Matteo. Some showed just the young boy, and others included his mom, “Dancing with the Stars” alum Nikki Garcia, his dad, or both.

While Chigvintsev did not specify why he had to miss Matteo’s birthday, it seems likely due to the “Savor After Hours” show in Chicago, Illinois.

The show debuted on July 9 and runs through August 18. The website Broadway in Chicago indicated Chigvintsev was slated to dance in all the shows until August 6.

The DWTS Family Sent Matteo Lots of Birthday Love

While Chigvintsev couldn’t be with Matteo on the day of his fourth birthday, the Instagram post provided an opportunity for the little boy to get a flood of birthday wishes.

Quite a few “Dancing with the Stars” pros posted comments with love and sweet sentiments. Gleb Savchenko, Jenna Johnson, Daniella Karagach, and Pasha Pashkov left comments, as did Chigvintsev’s season 32 partner, Charity Lawson.

One of Chigvintsev’s followers noted, “It’s not about the day it’s about the memories. I’m sure you will make amazing memories when you get home. Happy Birthday Matteo!”

Another supporter wrote, “Daddy’s twin happy birthday!”

Someone else commented, “Aw… he’s daddy’s little mini me!😊 Birthday Blessings, Matteo! 🎂🍦🎈”

“Happiest Birthday, Matteo! ❤️ your social media aunts love you and seeing you grow up right before our very eyes is a privilege we don’t take lightly, ❤️” added a separate fan.

Nikki Garcia Gushed Over Her ‘Heart & Soul’

Garcia posted a sweet Instagram tribute to her son for his fourth birthday, too. The video incorporated highlights of the little boy’s life so far, from infancy to more recent moments.

The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant wrote that Matteo is “My heart and soul. My entire world.” Garcia added, “The moment I gave birth to you everything changed for the better.”

She went on to share that she’s never felt love like what she has for Matto and feels she’s had no greater purpose in life but him. Garcia added, “You make Mommy smile like never before!”

“You are my ride or die for life,” Garcia declared.

The post received a lot of birthday wishes for Matteo, much like Chigvintsev’s post did.

Garcia also received a lot of comments suggesting it’s time to have a second baby. One follower, however, urged others to stop making comments like that and just appreciate that she shares updates on Matteo with everybody.