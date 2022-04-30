DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev Takes Son Matteo for a Haircut: VIDEO

Artem Chigvintsev’s son, Matteo, marked a major milestone. The son of the ”Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer and his fiancée, WWE ambassador Nikki Bella, got his first official haircut a few months shy of his second birthday.

Baby Matteo was born in July 2020, and from the beginning, he had an impressive head of hair. As he’s grown into a toddler, his long locks have been kept out of his face with a barrette or he has worn his hair in a ponytail — so the first haircut was no small thing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Artem Chigvintsev Posted a Video of Him Taking Matteo For His 1st Haircut & He Shared Photos of the Results

In an Instagram post shared on April 29, 2022, Chigvintsev posted footage of him and his son in the car as they headed to the hair salon. He captioned the post, “First official haircut for Tay.”

“Teo can you tell everybody where we’re going?” the DWTS pro asked his son, who was seated in a car seat in the back. “Are we gonna go get a haircut? Are we gonna go get a haircut?”

Chigvintsev then looked at the camera and said, “Yes we are.”

He added a later clip in which he hinted that the toddler may have not been happy about the haircut. “Ok Tay, how did it go, how was the process?“ he asked his son. “Say ‘we cut hair, not as much as we wanted to, but we did some.’”

Chigvintsev also promised to show the full results after he washed his son’s hair. “But right now it’s kind of the same,” he admitted.

He later added some still photos of Matteo’s finished haircut, which showed that it was cropped around his ears with longer waves in the front.

Fans hit the comment section to react to the father-son moment.

“Wow! So cute! But without Nikki good luck!” one fan wrote of Matteo’s haircut.

“I’m sure she knew but it’s her babbbbyyyyyy ugh first hair cut is a THING to me,” another wrote.

“So cute good job Dad,” another fan chimed in.

“He looks so grown up with that haircut,” wrote another of Chigvintsev’s followers.

“He looks more European now! So cute!” another agreed.

In 2021, Nikki Bella Said She Had No Plans on Ever Cutting Matteo’s Hair

It’s no surprise that fans were questioning the haircut video that had no sign of Bella in it. It wasn’t that long ago that the mom of one said she didn’t want to have her son’s hair cut.

In November 2021, Bella shared an Instagram video of her Matteo eating strawberries. She captioned the post to reveal that her toddler had recently become “obsessed” with the fruit. The WWE star also noted her son’s long, tousled hair in the pic and issued a message to followers who might have been compelled to comment on it.

“No @theartemc and I have no plans on cutting Matteo’s hair,” she wrote just five months ago. “He and we love it!! #longhairdontcare lol.”

