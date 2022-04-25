DWTS Pro Artem Chigvintsev Posts Sweet Video With Son Matteo

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev shared a somewhat rare video with his son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, on his Instagram Stories.

The dancer, who is engaged to Matteo’s mother, Nikki Bella, does not share many videos with his son on social media.

“Just taking my morning walk with the little one. We’re going to go his favorite place, get him a snack, a brownie, which he absolutely loves,” Chigvintsev says in the video. “So, are you having a great day so far? Yes?”

He then leans in for a kiss on the cheek, but Matteo turns away, and Chigvintsev smiles and looks at the camera.

Chigvintsev Shared a Tribute to His Son

Chigvintsev posted photos of the last night of the tour, where he invited his son and fiance onto the stage, alongside a lengthy caption about his time on tour on Instagram. The couple’s son is one year old.

“What a tour, lots of ups and downs, from missing almost 5 weeks due to getting covid and pneumonia to witness my son Teo watching me perform for the first time, to be able to get my little family on stage and tell them how much I love them and how much family support means to me,” he wrote. “I am very grateful to share that stage with the most talented people I know each single one of them is a bright shining star.”

He concluded, “Miss you all already.”

Bella posted a tribute to her family on Easter, which included plenty of photos of Matteo and the family at the beach.

“Just put my little Teo down to sleep and wanted to jump on here and say Happy Easter everyone!” she wrote. “Hope today was filled with so much love, light and reflection. It wasn’t my traditional Easter Sunday but it was still a meaningful one because I got to be with my fiance and son and still honor my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.”

Chigvintsev Is Unsure of His ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Future

A report by The Sun that was published in early April 2022 claimed that Tyra Banks, who has hosted the competition for two seasons, will be fired amid the exit, but that has not been substantiated by other sources.

The outlet reported that a source said “it doesn’t look like Tyra will be back.”

Artem Chigvintsev spoke with Us Weekly about the rumors.

“As far as the show goes, the only information we received of it is we are going to be on a different platform, but as far as like, who’s going to be part of it and even ourselves as dancers, I’m not sure,” he told the outlet.

He added that the announcements will likely be made closer to the show’s airing, likely by August. When asked about the fact that Banks could be leaving, the dancer said he would not be the first person to find out.

“I feel like there’s a lot of time ahead of us right now,” he said. “So, we haven’t got any information on that. We’re definitely not the first people to find out what’s going on.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

