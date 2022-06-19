Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella Are Pressing Pause on Future Plans

On the June 8, 2022, episode of “The Bellas Podcast,” Nikki Bella opened up to her sister Brie Bella about adding to her family.

Nikki and her beau, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev share a 1-year-old son named Matteo. The couple has been thinking about adding another baby into the mix — but Artem isn’t too sure about the timeline.

In April 2022, Nikki told Entertainment Tonight that she didn’t want to add to her family anytime soon.

“For me, no. I think Artem hopes for something different and wishes for that. You never know what the future can hold, but I don’t see that happening anytime soon. God, I hope not. I am so tired,” she told the outlet.

However, she has since dealt with a bout of “baby fever” and she and Artem talked about having another baby — but it doesn’t sound like that will be happening in 2022. Artem seems to be very much on the same page and the two want to wait a bit longer.

Nikki Said That Artem Wants to Wait Until Matteo Is 4 Before Having Another Baby

Nikki revealed that she and Artem had a conversation about growing their family but they ultimately decided that the best thing to do is wait until Matteo is a little older.

“I was talking to Artem… you know, having the baby fever… we kind of got in a big detailed conversation about it cuz I was like, ‘you know, I do have baby fever but, I don’t know, is right now right? But, like, maybe do you want to try for girl?” Nikki recalled on “The Bellas Podcast.”

“Actually Artem was like, we need to wait. I prefer just how our life is right now with work. But with Matteo and his age and, you know, the attention we give him, he’s like… he said til he was four. He prefers to wait a few years,'” she explained.

“And I was like, ‘oh,I mean, yeah I’m good with that.’ but it was weird how the tables kinda turned, where I was like, I am good with that but, I’m like..,” Nikki continued.

Nikki Opened Up About the Challenges of the ‘Toddler Stage’

Nikki looks to her twin sister for advice and the two women often share in their life experiences together. Given this, it’s no surprise that Nikki and Artem are thinking about having another baby when Matteo is 3.5 or 4-years-old because that’s the difference in age between Brie’s two kids, Birdie and Buddy.

Moreover, Nikki and Artem are just getting into the temper tantrum stage which brings its own set of challenges along with it.

“I agreed with him on all of those things… we’re getting hit for the first time ever with the toddler stage and school’s going to be starting soon. but like, working through the tantrums and different things like that,” Nikki said.

She explained that Artem doesn’t want to leave her home alone, pregnant, and with Matteo while he goes to Los Angeles for “Dancing With the Stars” and she totally agreed. “Really good point,” she told him.

