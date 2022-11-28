‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Debuts New Look & Fans Are Obsessed

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev unveiled a haircut and shaved face during the show’s finale, and he officially launched the look on social media just days later.

Chigvintsev, who usually sports longer hair and a beard, shaved both his face and his head after being eliminated from “Dancing With the Stars” season 31.

The 40-year-old professional dancer shared a photo of himself and his son, Matteo, on Instagram on November 27 alongside the caption, “Tay Tay and dada time.”

Fans are loving Chigvintsev’s new look.

Fans Called the New Look ‘Excellent’

In the comment section, fans let Chigvintsev know that they’re obsessed with the haircut and beard trim.

One person wrote, “That is an excellent look for Artem!!!”

“You are absolutely rocking that hair cut and stubble!” one person commented. “Look sooo much younger.”

Another person commented, “That sure looks sooo good on Artem! Short beard suits him very well! What a handsome fellas, Dada n Teo!”

Fans first noticed the look on Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Bella’s, Instagram, and some took to Reddit to talk about the haircut.

“Such a beautiful time in Lake Tahoe with the family for Thanksgiving!” Bella wrote on Instagram alongside photos of Chigvintsev and Matteo together in the snow and playing at an arcade.

She added, “There’s nothing like Lake Tahoe

“I am never and have never been attracted to this man, BUT whatever THIS is…I am 100% here for. My goodness,” one person wrote.

Many compared the look to Chigvintsev’s look when he was on “Strictly Come Dancing.”

Even before the haircut and trimmed beard, fans were regularly taking to Reddit to post about him including one post that simply reads “Artem shirtless.”

Chigvintsev Opened Up About Feeling ‘Old’

Chigvintsev is 40 years old, putting him closer to the top of the range than he is to the bottom, and his age has led him to sometimes think about when he should retire, he revealed during an episode of “The Bellas Podcast.”

“I think if I didn’t do what I do for a living, [getting older] would be absolutely irrelevant for me,” he told the hosts, Nikki and Brie Bella. “But I think because, like, I have to be on camera and stuff, most of the time, it’s like, you have to play the guy who’s the guy who can dance.”

He added, “There’s always all these younger guys coming up. And you go, ‘Am I too old for this?’ Do I need to retire? Is that the case? Or what? Yeah, it’s tough.”

Specifically, he shared that in the past year or so, he’s been feeling older.

“For the past year, I’ve definitely got more into, like, okay, I’ve gotta go work out harder than I was before. Just because the result is definitely not the same,” the professional dancer said.

Chigvintsev shared that he actually prefers to think of getting older as getting “wiser” instead of just aging in looks. He said that outlook on life has been “very beneficial for him.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return for season 32 in the fall of 2023.