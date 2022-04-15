Nikki Bella Was ‘Shocked’ Telling Artem Chigvintsev About DWTS’ Move

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev learned that the show was leaving ABC from his soon-to-be wife, Nikki Bella.

After 16 historic years on ABC, the ballroom dance competition will be airing on Disney+ for the next two seasons at least. The show will make history as the first show that will stream live on the service.

Professional dancers and judges of the show have shared excited reactions about the move, but not everyone knew about it ahead of time.

Nikki Bella Was ‘Shocked’ By the News

Bella spoke with ET Online about the move and what it was like when the show announced it. She said that she and her fiance were both shocked by the news.

“I was shocked too,” Bella told the outlet. “It was especially because I saw it online, on social media. I was immediately like ‘Artem you’re going to Disney+.'”

She added, “I also feel bad just for the viewers who can’t afford streaming services. I think ‘Dancing’ was such an outlet for people to enjoy it with the family. I hope it’s for the best. I also think it’s cool they’re doing history by being the first live [show] on streaming. So, it can actually open a lot of doors.”

Bella and Chigvintsev met in 2017 when they were partnered on “Dancing With the Stars.” At the time, Bella was engaged to John Cena. After they broke up, in July 2019, Chigvintsev and Bella announced their relationship. They got engaged four months later.

Bella & Chigvintsev Have Set a Wedding Date

In an interview while attending the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, Nikki Bella told Us Weekly that she and Chigvintsev have set a date for their upcoming wedding.

“We’ve set a wedding date,” she shared. “I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon.”

Her sister, Brie Bella, also had some words on the matter after being told she needed to start “getting busy” because she’s the Maid of Honor.

“Which means I’m going to have to give a heartfelt speech, not be drunk, and have my sh** together,” Brie told the outlet.

Chigvintsev recently shared a sweet tribute to his family and his son, Matteo.

Chigvintsev posted photos of the last night of the tour, where he invited his son, Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev, and fiance, Nikki Bella, onto the stage, alongside a lengthy caption about his time on tour on Instagram. The couple’s son is one year old.

“What a tour, lots of ups and downs, from missing almost 5 weeks due to getting covid and pneumonia to witness my son Teo watching me perform for the first time, to be able to get my little family on stage and tell them how much I love them and how much family support means to me,” he wrote. “I am very grateful to share that stage with the most talented people I know each single one of them is a bright shining star.”

He concluded, “Miss you all already.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

