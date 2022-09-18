DWTS Pro Reveals Why Season 31 Will Feel Different For Him

Artem Chigvintsev says marriage has changed him. The “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer, who is partnered with Tik Tok mom Heidi D’Amelio for season 31, revealed that his wedding band is a reminder that his life has changed – for the better.

On August 26, 2022, Chigvintsev married his longtime love Nikki Bella in Paris, France, according to E! News. The DWTS pro met the “Total Bellas” star when they were partnered together on the ABC ballroom competition in 2017, but they didn’t start dating until 2019. They got engaged while on a trip to France, per People, and welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020.

As both Chigvintsev and his wife know, DWTS requires a huge time commitment with daily rehearsals and live shows that take from family time.

Artem Chigvintsev Admitted Everything Feels Different Now That He’s Married

Chigvintsev, 40, won the DWTS mirror ball trophy when he was partnered with Kaitlyn Bristowe in season 29. For the new season on Disney+, he will have a new attitude, he revealed.

“Well, you know what the thing is? It’s kind of like, because we’ve been together for quite some time, and I feel like, hey, getting married’s not going to change much just because our days are still the same,” Chigvintsev told press conference reporters in September 2022, per People. “But it actually does [change things].”

“It’s funny when you get this ring on, it just gives you more of, like, filled with responsibilities. When you make this decision, you definitely think through a lot more than I used to,” he added. “But it feels good to be married. It’s been a long time coming and … I’m excited, you know, wearing this on my hand.”

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Have Spent Weeks Apart

In 2020, when Chigvintsev was partnered with eventual winner Bristowe, it was his first season during which he was a dad. The grueling rehearsal schedules made it difficult for Chigvintsev to spend time at home with his fiancé and newborn son. At the time, a source told Hollywood Life that the couple dealt with the time apart because they knew it was for an important reason.

“Doing ‘Dancing’ for them is not that big of deal. No feelings are being hurt. Artem and Nikki know he is doing the show for all the right reasons,” the source said.

“He’s going to miss Matteo and Nikki like crazy but going back [to DTWS] is a huge moment for him,” another source said. “He’s overjoyed to have the chance to be back there with his ‘Dancing’ family, to be teaching, to be doing what he loves. He feels so blessed to have such a supportive partner [in Nikki]. He can put his focus on this season, he would love to bring home the trophy for his son.”

According to Us Weekly, in the past, the family of three spent more than a month apart when Bella worked as a judge on the TV talent competition, “America’s Got Talent.”

“We went six or seven weeks [apart],” Bella said on her “The Bellas Podcast” in November 2021. “I got ‘AGT: Extreme’ … [and] Artem and I both discussed, [Matteo] goes everywhere with mama. … And, you know, it’s been hard on [Artem] and it’s been hard on me, too, not to have my man in my bed.”

