DWTS Couple Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella ‘Praying’ For Artem’s Family

“Dancing With the Stars” couple Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella are in the midst of planning their upcoming wedding and praying that Artem’s family can attend. Here’s what is happening:

Nikki Said That They Aren’t Sure if His Family Can Get to the United States

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” about her upcoming A&E “Biography” special, Nikki gave an update on her wedding planning with fiance Artem. Right now, they are hoping and praying that they can figure out a way for Artem’s family to attend their wedding.

“We’re still planning. We are just, you know, trying to figure out this whole family thing with Artem, so [we’re] praying that we can get Artem’s family hopefully to America soon,” said the former professional wrestler.

Artem was born in Russia and his parents and other family members are still there. Right now, that part of the world is embroiled in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which makes travel difficult. Back in March, Artem posted an emotional Instagram story where he spoke about how hard it is to have his family back in Russia at a time like this.

He wrote at the time:

This hasn’t been easy to write and really gather my thoughts on the devastating situation that’s been happening right now in Ukraine. I want to make very clear to everyone that I don’t support war of any kind. It’s devastating to see people die and suffer the costs. I do have family and friends on both sides, Ukraine and Russia, and this situation [is] directly effecting me, so please don’t assume that I’m ignorant about it. I promise that I’m doing my best to support and donate to the organizations that [are] helping right now. The thought of me not being able to see my mom, dad and brother are very real, the thought of my son never be[ing] able to be held by my parents are also very real.

Nikki and Artem previously discussed getting married in France to make it easier for his parents to attend, but they haven’t revealed any concrete wedding details just yet, like the date or location.

Nikki & Artem Met on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ But Did Not Become Romantically Involved Until a Year Later

Nikki and Artem met on “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 when they were paired together, but she was engaged to John Cena at the time. After that relationship ended, Nikki and Artem reconnected and eventually became engaged and welcomed a son, Matteo, who turns 2 at the end of July 2022.

She also told “Entertainment Tonight” that there was nothing inherently wrong with the relationship with Cena, it just wasn’t the right thing for her.

“I think a lot of women get into this situation when it’s like, ‘I love this person, but I don’t know if it’s right for my life,’ and that’s a hard thing about life is we meet amazing people, but we’re just meant to live a different life,” said Nikki.

She added that she was “praying so hard” about what to do and then she “just got this feeling so deep in [her] gut of ‘I need to walk away.'”

“I went with [the feeling] and then Artem came waltzing into my life,” said Nikki, adding, “Now I have Matteo and this is when I know how God is good and believing your gut and intuition and following through, good things happen. It’s hard to see it in the moment.”

The Bella Twins’ ‘Biography’ Special Airs July 24

In the interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Nikki and her twin sister Brie talked about what it means to them to be featured in an A&E “Biography” special — they are so excited to share their story of how they got into the WWE.

“Even though Brie and I have always been such open books, we just have never really told our story and journey of inside the ring to where we got to today,” said Nikki.

Brie added, “I just love the fact that I know my sister and I were a big part of opening up that door for women. That part to me is what I love, and that women just have the same opportunity as men. Because it does take somebody to take a chance, and my sister and I took that chance. I love that so many women are benefiting from that.”

In a previous interview with People, the twins also said that the special will explore some painful things from their past, but Nikki hopes it will inspire people.

“We aren’t victims of our stories, we’re survivors. I just want people to take away how much they can relate to Brie and I, but also to be inspired by us and know that the Bellas went through this and — ‘I’ve gone through this. I can get to where they’re at. I can achieve any of my dreams and any of my goals that I have in life,'” said Nikki.

The Bella Twins’ episode of “Biography: WWE Legends” airs Sunday, July 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on A&E. “Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

