Artem Chigvintsev’s Fiancé Explains Why the Couple Goes to Therapy

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer and season 29 winner, Artem Chigvintsev, is engaged to former pro wrestler and reality TV star Nikki Bella. Bella recently opened up about why the couple goes to therapy.

In a recent episode of Katilyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast, Bella spoke with Chigvintsev’s season 29 celebrity partner about the pro dancer.

“Tell me, was Artem… Did you feel like he hated your guts during the season, or did you guys have, like, a flirty thing?” Bristowe asked Bella, who had been partnered with Chigvintsev during her season of Dancing with the Stars three years ago while she was engaged to John Cena.

Bella said that during their season, they didn’t get along all the time and Chigvintsev was super strict while they were rehearsing, leading to her almost quitting the show.

“He kind of made a comment about my jive and got really mad at me,” she shared with Bristowe. “And I was like, ‘You know what, dude? J.Lo and Beyonce don’t jive. I don’t have time for this.’ And I walked out and I got in my car. I remember at the time calling John [Cena] going like, ‘I am quitting. Like, I am not going to stand for this. He is a d***!'”

Bella Says Chigvintsev’s Tone is One Reason They’re in Therapy

Bella shared that one thing Chigvintsev is working on is realizing the tone he takes with people when he’s upset.

“We’re actually in therapy for this,” she said. “I remember, like, even during dress rehearsals, sometimes I’d be like, ‘Is he mad at me?’ It’d make me feel really off. And it’d just be his tone.”

Bristowe was happy to hear that Bella had some of the same types of experience with Chigvintsev as the Bachelorette did.

“I’m glad because I was like, maybe he just didn’t like me at all as a person,” she said. “Because I’ve heard all the dancers are like that—very strict, that’s kind of how they grew up in their world of dancing, that’s how they were taught—and Artem even said to me, ‘I don’t want to use Russia as an excuse, but I’m Russian.'”

Bella Recently Revealed Jealousy Toward Bristowe

During an episode of Total Bellas, Bella talked about feeling jealous of Bristowe for the time she was able to spend with Chigvintsev in the ballroom.

“He has a really hot partner, they have really great chemistry, they’re always together,” she said. “And now we kind of feel like we f***ed up.”

Bella told the camera privately that she was jealous when she saw how much her boyfriend smiled while competing and how happy he looked when she felt like she had a hard time making him that happy at home.

“I’m honestly about to crack,” she said at one point in the episode. “I’d do anything to have him back.”

Dancing With the Stars will return in 2021 for season 30 of the show.

