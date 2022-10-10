‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro’s Spouse Calls Out Tyra Banks

Fans of “Dancing With the Stars” have noticed that Tyra Banks sometimes mispronounces name. On “Disney+ Night,” the mispronunciations included that of professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s last name.

That didn’t escape the notice of his wife, Nikki Bella, who is also one of his previous partners on the show. She took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the pronunciation.

“Tyra it’s CHIGvintsev lol,” Nikki Bella tweeted.

Fans Took to the Replies to Back Up Bella

Fans took to the replies to back up Bella’s calling out Banks.

“Lol I just said the same thing on your other tweet!” one person wrote.

Another person pointed out that Banks made the mistake soon after Alfonso Ribeiro spoke about mistaking Shangela’s name for Angela in past weeks.

“not Tyra saying “I messed up names too last week… We’re gonna get to that in a second…” LMAO #dwts” one tweet reads.

People also noticed it on Reddit.

“Tyra really just said she mispronounces names and then goes and mispronounces Artem’s last name again,” one person wrote on the live thread.

Chigvintsev and Heidi D’Amelio performed a Viennese Waltz to “Chim Chim Cher-ee” from Mary Poppins. Last week, they got strong scores, and Heidi was hoping to get even better scores this week. Bruno Tonioli told them that they’d never danced better together, and Carrie Ann Inaba called it “magical.”

They were near the top of the leaderboard for the second week in a row after their dance.

What Dances Were Performed to What Songs on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Disney+ Night?

Here are all the performances to expect on episode two of “Dancing With the Stars” season 31: