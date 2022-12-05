‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Got ‘Cold Feet’ Ahead of Wedding

Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella tied the knot in Paris on Friday, August 26, 2022. The couple, who met on “Dancing With the Stars,” had been engaged since 2019 and have one son, Matteo.

Their perfect day wasn’t all perfect, however. In the first look at their wedding, which will be televised on E! in January as part of the “Nikki Bella Says I Do” special, Chigvintsev reveals he almost didn’t walk down the aisle.

“If that’s how it’s gonna be forever, that’s really like, a big deal,” Chigvintsev says to Bella during an argument shown in the trailer. Later, it’s shown that Bella’s sister, Brie, tells Nikki that Chigvintsev has “cold feet.”

In the trailer, Nikki is shown asking, “does everyone know the trauma that’s happening?” and Chigvintsev calls the wedding a “f***ing disaster.”

They still tied the knot, though, so everything must work out in the end.

“Nikki Bella Says I Do” premieres Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!.

Read on to learn more about the couple’s wedding.

The Wedding Was Attended by Friends & Family

The couple announced that they got married on Instagram. Prior to the announcement, they’d been secretive about when the actual wedding would take place.

“We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo,” Bella wrote in the caption. She shared photos of the wedding rings as well as a photo of she and her new husband looking away from the camera upon the cityscape of Paris.

From photos of the big day as well as the new trailer, it’s clear that the couple’s wedding was attended by many members of the “Dancing With the Stars” family and their friends. “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Emma Slater can be seen in the trailer at the wedding ceremony.

Chigvintsev Says His ‘Favorite Memory’ of His Wife Is Meeting Her

Chigvintsev and Bella met on the set of “Dancing With the Stars” when the former professional wrestler was cast as a celebrity and happened to be partnered with the Russian dancer. Bella was engaged to John Cena at the time.

Chigvintsev has since admitted that he “fell in love” with Bella while they were on the show together, saying in a December 2021 episode of Bella’s podcast that his favorite memory of their relationship was when they first met.

“Favorite memory of us, well obviously I know I mean Nicole might feel a little different, but to me, just the [first] meeting, I think that was the one thing that kind of like tricked me out. I know it’s very controversial at this point, whatever, I don’t really care, but I think meeting Nicole for the first time,” said Artem.

The professional dancer shared that, for him, it was really like love at first sight. Bella has said that she did not develop feelings for Chigvintsev until after their time on the show and after she and Cena broke up.

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2023 on Disney+.