‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sets Wedding Date

Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev and Nikki Bella announced their engagement in 2020, and the couple has finally set a wedding date.

During the season finale of their reality show, Total Bellas, Bella and Chigvintsev announced when they’ll be officially tying the knot.

“We are going to be married the weekend of Thanksgiving 2021!” Bella, 27, announced to her family during the episode. She also popped a bottle of champagne to celebrate with her cheering family.

During the episode, Bella opened up about the hard times she had after bringing Matteo home.

“I think it’s hard for men to truly understand postpartum,” Bella told Chigvintsev. “Our body goes through so many changes inside and out and the battle we face mentally as moms, as a new mom, figuring that out … I’ll be honest, I started to just feel super invisible.”

Chigvintsev shared that he hopes she will be able to come to him when things are making her unhappy in the future.

Chigvintsev and Bella Had Their First Child in 2020

The couple welcomed their first child, son Matteo, in 2020, and they recently celebrated him turning six months old.

“Leo full moon for my little leo Teo who turned 6 months yesterday,” Bella wrote in an Instagram post.

She and her sister, Brie Bella, also spent time together over the weekend at a winery with their children.

“Sister Sunday with the kiddos,” Nikki Bella wrote. “Perfect place to take the kids and enjoy yourself… LMR has gorgeous outdoor spaces, incredible food, and an amazing market with tastings and grass fed meats!”

Bella & Chigvintsev Explained Why They Go to Therapy

In a recent episode of Katilyn Bristowe’s Off The Vine podcast, Bella spoke with Chigvintsev’s season 29 celebrity partner about the pro dancer.

“Tell me, was Artem… Did you feel like he hated your guts during the season, or did you guys have, like, a flirty thing?” Bristowe asked Bella, who had been partnered with Chigvintsev during her season of Dancing with the Stars three years ago while she was engaged to John Cena.

Bristowe added that she was often unsure how Chigvintsev felt about her because he would take up an upset or angry tone sometimes, and Bella reassured her that he was the same during her season on the show.

Bella shared that one thing Chigvintsev is working on is realizing the tone he takes with people when he’s upset.

“We’re actually in therapy for this,” she said. “I remember, like, even during dress rehearsals, sometimes I’d be like, ‘Is he mad at me?’ It’d make me feel really off. And it’d just be his tone.”

Bristowe was happy to hear that Bella had some of the same types of experience with Chigvintsev as the Bachelorette did.

“I’m glad because I was like, maybe he just didn’t like me at all as a person,” she said. “Because I’ve heard all the dancers are like that—very strict, that’s kind of how they grew up in their world of dancing, that’s how they were taught—and Artem even said to me, ‘I don’t want to use Russia as an excuse, but I’m Russian.’”

Dancing With the Stars will return in 2021 for season 30 of the show.

