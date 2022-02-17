DWTS’ Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Bella Have Drastically Changed Their Wedding Plans

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and his fiancee Nikki Bella (who was also his season 25 dance partner) have been planning on getting married for a while now, but due to outside circumstances like the pandemic, they keep postponing the big day.

In the latest update, Nikki revealed they have dramatically altered their wedding plans for a very important reason. Read on to find out why they’ve changed things up so much.

Nikki & Artem Have Nixed Their Napa Valley Plans

Originally, Nikki and Artem were eying Thanksgiving 2021 for their wedding and they wanted to hold it in Napa Valley, which is where they currently live with their 1-year-old son Matteo.

“We would love to do Thanksgiving of this year. It’s such a great weekend, we want to do Napa Valley, but we haven’t set it in stone because I just told Artem — I want people to get on the dance floor and dance and feel like we’re in the 1920s and like just have fun and let loose,” Nikki said on an April 2021 episode of fellow pro dancer Cheryl Burke’s “Pretty Messed Up” podcast.

Nikki and her twin sister Brie Bella also revealed on the podcast that they know they “can plan it quick,” so they aren’t even worried about doing something at the last minute. But Brie did say that it was important to Nikki not to have “any of the COVID regulations” at the wedding, so that was a concern.

But by the time November 2021 rolled around, Nikki told “Entertainment Tonight” that they got so busy remodeling their house that they put the wedding on hold.

Now, she tells People that they’re thinking of having the wedding in Paris, France.

They Want To Have the Wedding In Paris Because That Makes It Easier for Artem’s Parents to Attend

Speaking to People at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party in Culver City, California, during Super Bowl weekend, Nikki revealed that they have shifted gears entirely when it comes to the wedding and are now looking at traveling to France because that would be the easiest way to have Artem’s parents in attendance.

“[We’re] looking at Paris right now,” said Nikki, adding, “We feel like it’s the easiest to get his parents there. We’re figuring out dates, so we’ll see, but we’re thinking that Paris would be the perfect place.”

Artem is originally from Russia. He moved to the United States in 2003 at the age of 21 and competed on the first season of “So You Think You Can Dance” in 2005 where he finished in fourth place among the male dancers. Presumably, his parents still live in Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe, hence the targeting of Paris as the location for the wedding.

Plus, France is a special place for Nikki and Artem — it is where Artem proposed in November 2019, though they kept it a secret until January 2020. They later welcomed their son Matteo in July 2020.

Nikki & Artem Would ‘Love’ To Get Married This Year

Nikki told People that they would “love” to get married in the foreseeable future, but things are a bit complicated right now.

In January 2021, Artem was forced to withdraw from the “Dancing With the Stars” live tour due to COVID and pneumonia. The pneumonia has proved persistent, as he revealed to his fans on February 5 that he was starting his second round of antiobiotics to try to kick the infection out of his lungs.

“I had another X-ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is course No. 2. Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that’s where I’m at. I hope everyone’s staying safe and healthy and so that’s just an little update on how I’m doing. Thank you,” said Artem in an Instagram story.

At the Super Bowl party, Nikki and Brie told People that Artem was due to get his “lungs rescanned” to “find out if they’re better if the swelling goes down.”

“Fingers crossed that the swelling goes down and we get good news,” said Nikki.

If Artem is cleared, he may still be able to join the “Dancing With the Stars” tour for its final weeks. It runs through March 27. Then maybe Nikki and Artem can begin planning their wedding, which Nikki said will definitely be a big event, even if not that many people are in attendance.

“Nikki always goes big,” Brie told People, with Nikki adding, “I always go big. The [number of] people attending might be small, but it will still be big.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

