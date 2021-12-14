Why One ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Postponed Their Wedding

Artem Chigvintsev, a pro on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars,” and his fiance, retired professional wrestler Nikki Bella, have postponed their wedding until late 2022.

The couple, who first met when they were partners during season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars” in 2017, welcomed their son, Matteo, and got engaged in 2019. The long engagement is not completely because they want to be engaged for as long as possible.

Instead, they are waiting until Chigvintsev’s parents will be able to attend the wedding, Bella told ET Online.

The Couple Originally Wanted To Get Married in 2020

After getting engaged, the couple wanted to tie the knot within a year or so. After the pandemic began, however, their plans were pushed off and have been pushed off once again.

“I think last year I said Thanksgiving, right?” Bella said. “And I want to say next Thanksgiving. I can’t believe it’s been a year, but I really do want to get married. I mean, selfishly, I just want to have that, like, one big day about me, I can’t wait for that and to wear that dress, but I do want to marry Artem.”

Because of current restrictions on international visas, however, Chigvintsev’s parents have not been able to travel to the U.S. from Russia.

“The one promise I made him before we can plan is that his parents can attend, and with where the world’s at right now and trying to get two Russian parents into the country, it’s almost impossible,” Bella added. “So, the day I can get two visas, is the day we will set our date and say ‘I do.'”

The star also said that she and Chigvintsev may have baby number two before they tie the knot if it comes down to it.

“At the rate I’m going with never getting married, maybe, but this is what I told Artem, ‘At 39, if I’m happy where I’m at in life, and with you and you’re still in my life, I possibly will get pregnant, and let’s try to have that baby before 40, but hey, if not, I’m sorry, she is closed,'” Bella, who is currently 38 years old, explained to ET Online.

Chigvintsev Says He Fell In Love With Bella Immediately

On a December 2021 episode of Nikki Bella’s podcast, Chigvintsev stopped by and talked about his favorite memory of her, which he said was actually their first time meeting.

“Favorite memory of us, well obviously I know I mean Nicole might feel a little different, but to me, just the [first] meeting, I think that was the one thing that kind of like tricked me out. I know it’s very controversial at this point, whatever, I don’t really care, but I think meeting Nicole for the first time,” said Artem.

Bella was engaged to wrestler John Cena at the time. She has said she did not develop romantic feelings for her dance partner until later, though Chigvintsev developed his right away.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

