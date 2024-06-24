Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Garcia Talk Baby #2: ‘People Are Going to Be Very Excited’

“Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev and his former DWTS partner, now wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly Bella) have one son, Matteo. The idea of having another child has come up several times before and the couple tackled it again in a recent episode of her podcast.

Could Garcia and Chigvintsev be closer to having another baby?

Here’s what you need to know:

Artem Chigvintsev Asked Nikki Garcia If She Wanted to Have a 2nd Baby

During the May 6 episode of “The Nikki & Brie Show,” Chigvintsev joined Garcia to chat about their lives. The couple asked one another five questions, and one of Chigvintsev’s was about having another baby.

“I’m sure people are going to be very excited” by his next question, he teased. “Kid number two,” Chigvintsev tossed out.

Garcia hedged briefly before answering. The former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant replied, “I dunno.”

She asked Chigvintsev if he wanted another baby, and he teasingly told her, “I ask you questions. It’s not about what I want.”

“I would love to have baby number two. In a perfect world, I would love that.” She added, however, “Is the world so perfect right now? No.”

Chigvintsev asked what she considered would be “the perfect world,” and she answered, “Younger, being younger is probably the main thing.”

Garcia explained she wasn’t worried about “female stuff.” Rather, she shared, “I’m worried about energy. It’s like, I see how tired I am.”

Chigvintsev & Garcia’s Son Would Like a Sister

Garcia noted her focus with her sister, Brie, on their wine company, Bonita Bonita. She admitted the wine company is a bit like having a baby, too.

At that point, Matteo joined them for a moment. Garcia held him on her lap and said, “How about this? Daddy said, ‘Should we have another baby?’ Do you want a brother or a sister?”

Matteo declared he wanted a sister, which surprised Garcia. Then she asked, “Did Daddy tell you to say that?” Chigvintsev insisted he didn’t set that up, but jokingly offered his son a fist bump.

Garcia chose not to answer in any further detail, simply saying they’d get back to it.

On Instagram, one follower noted, “Great answer Teo!!! Uhmm Nikki you did say you will consider it when Artem’s parents gets here… you can do it, you are a super mom!!!”

Another added, “Matteo has spoken! He would be soooo cute as a big brother❤️❤️,”

In March, Garcia revealed in a podcast episode that Chigvintsev’s parents were in the process of moving to the United States. Previously, she suggested she might be open to having another child if his parents could live near them.

During the May podcast episode, Chigvintsev shared an update on his parents. He noted, “They’re in their seventies, you know, and I’m trying to get them over here so they can spend time with Matteo.”

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro admitted, “So my mom never held Matteo as a baby.” Chigvintsev added that in total, his parents have probably only spent a total of about three days with Matteo, who is nearly 4 years old.

“They are getting to the final stage. So they’re probably going to be here, my guess, if everything goes well. Maybe within the next two months,” he revealed.

Garcia isn’t ready to promise her parents-in-law a new baby to hold yet, but it sounds as if the “Dancing with the Stars” couple haven’t fully ruled the possibility out, yet, either.