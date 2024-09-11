Artem Chigvintsev & Nikki Garcia Split Inevitable, Friends Say

There is little hope for Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev to reconcile following his recent arrest, sources close to the couple say.

In September 2024, an insider told Us Weekly that Garcia is no longer living with her husband of two years. “They are not living under the same roof,” the source told the outlet. “Friends believe they will end up splitting.”

“Nikki, [her sister] Brie, and their family are too strong to let this slide and to let this kind of behavior be OK, especially around a child,” the insider continued.

On August 31, Chigvintsev was booked on a charge of suspicion of felony domestic violence after police responded to a 911 medical emergency call that he placed, per TMZ. The veteran “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer was released on $25,000 bail.

Per the 911 dispatch call, the reporting party “got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [reporting party].” It was also confirmed that there was “a child on scene.”

Chigvintsev has been married to “Dancing With the Stars” season 25 alum Garcia since August 26, 2022. They share a 4-year-old son, Matteo.

Nikki Garcia Was Seeking a Divorce Lawyer

On September 3, TMZ reported that Chigvintsev was staying at a friend’s house while Garcia remained in their family home with their son. The outlet also reported that Garcia was in search of a divorce lawyer. As of this writing, Garcia has not filed to end her marriage.

But according to E! News, two days after Chigvintsev’s arrest, Garcia made her first public outing and was photographed without her wedding ring as she boarded a plane.

Garcia has not publicly responded to the situation but her rep issued a statement to E! and other outlets that read: “This is a private matter and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

As for Chigvintsev, the final line of his Instagram bio still reads: “@nikkigarcia 👰🏻‍♀️ ♥️.”

Nikki Garcia & Artem Chigvintsev Posted Loving Wedding Anniversary Messages to One Another On August 26

Days before Chigvintsev’s arrest, both he and Garcia honored their marriage with loving anniversary messages on Instagram. Chigvintsev shared two photos as he gazed at his bride. “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything ❤️,” the Russian dancer wrote.

Garcia posted a video from her wedding day and captioned it with lyrics to the song “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“This song is our love story,” she wrote, adding, “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. 🙏🏼✨”

Fans and friends commented on the sweet post, including Chigvintsev’s ex-girlfriend, Carrie Ann Inaba. “I love you two and your love,” the “Dancing With the Stars” judge wrote.“Congratulations on your anniversary. Wishing you eternal love and happiness. ❤️”

