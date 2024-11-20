DWTS Pro Unlikely to Return to Show, Former Cast Member Says

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev probably won’t be asked to return as a pro on the popular dance competition show, this according to Cheryl Burke.

As part of the headlines segment of her “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Burke talked a bit about Chigvintsev. She specifically mentioned him losing some $100,000 of income due to his August 2024 arrest. She called the estimate was “humble,” but thinks more bad news will be on the way.

“He’s also not going to get asked back on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ I mean at least for another ten seasons,” Burke said on the November 8 episode of her podcast.

Chigvintsev made a surprise appearance in the ballroom on the show’s 500th episode, though he didn’t participate in anything official. He was seated in the audience with Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd.

On her November 15 podcast, Burke mentioned that she’s not sure how things will shake out. The reason? Producers invited Chigvintsev to the 500th episode, which suggests the “door” is “open.”

“I don’t know,” she admitted.

Artem Chigvintsev’s Lawyer Said Her Client Would Love to Be Back on DWTS in 2025

Chigvintsev had a successful season 32 alongside “Bachelorette” lead Charity Lawson, making it to the semi-finals. However, Chigvintsev didn’t get an opportunity to be a part of season 33. The decision came prior to his arrest on suspicion of corporal injury to spouse. From there, Chigvintsev’s personal life became a focus as his wife, Nikki Garia, filed for divorce a few weeks later.

More recently, Chigvintsev’s attorney Ilona Antonyan told TMZ that her client would love to be back on the show — though he hasn’t heard anything yet. Antonyan doesn’t have much to worry about, however. She told TMZ that her client’s on great terms with the show’s producers. That alone could open a door for him next year.

For the time being, Chigvintsev has been working outside of the industry, taking on a construction job to make some money.

Most Fans Don’t Think Artem Chigvintsev Will Be Back in the Ballroom

Despite Chigvintsev’s apparent desire to return to “Dancing With the Stars” for season 34, most fans agree with Burke; they don’t see it happening.

“I mean, they didn’t bring him back this season even more everything that went on. I really don’t see there being a spot for him even if there wasn’t all of that surrounding him,” one person commented on a Reddit thread.

“Taking recent events out of the equation and trying to be objective – swapping out grumpy 42 year old Artem who doesn’t get along with most of his partners for 24 year old, fun loving Ezra who tried to find the positives in even Anna Delvey is surely a massive upgrade. Don’t go back on that, especially when there are already way too many older male pros due retirement in the cast,” someone else added.

“Women celebs will not want to dance with him regardless now,” a third comment read.

“I love Artem. He’s my favorite pro. Unfortunately, I don’t think he will be asked back solely because he is the worst with social media. He never posts anything fun and helps people to get to know him and his partner,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

