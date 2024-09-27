Brie Garcia Appears to Shade Artem Chigvintsev as His Lawyer Places Blame Elsewhere

The attorney for former “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev released an intriguing statement to People on September 25.

At almost the same time, Brie Garcia, the twin sister of Chigvintsev’s estranged wife Nikki Garcia, posted about “lies” on social media. As Us Weekly noted, the cryptic Instagram Story Brie Garcia posted seemed aimed at Chigvintsev.

Artem Chigvintsev Has Support From Fans, Friends, & Family

“My understanding of the investigated facts surrounding the 8/29/2024 incident have (sic) led me to conclude from the beginning that Artem was not the primary aggressor,” Chigvintsev’s attorney Ilona Antonyan shared, according to People.

People shared that Chigvintsev’s attorney also noted the dancer has “a strong support group of loving family and friends.” Antonyan added, “I am confident he will move forward from this situation with strength and dignity,” People reported.

“Artem is fully committed to fostering a positive co-parenting relationship with his ex,” Antonyan added, according to People.

The media outlet noted that the attorney continued, “Divorce is never easy, but once custody is settled, the remaining issues tend to be less emotionally charged and easier to resolve.”

On September 25, Page Six reported on an announcement from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office. The announcement indicated that after a “careful evaluation of the evidence presented” and a “thorough” investigation, the office would not pursue charges against Chigvintsev.

The potential for charges stemmed from an incident that took place at Chigvintsev and Garcia’s home on August 29. As TMZ reported, authorities in Napa County told the outlet they arrested Chigvintsev and booked him on a felony domestic violence charge.

After the announcement he would not face charges, Chigvintsev took to his Instagram Stories to express his gratitude. A short time later, People published details from Antonyan’s statement.

Nikki Garcia’s Twin Sister Brie Garcia Alluded to ‘Lies’ Swirling

Page Six reported on September 25 that Brie Garcia shared a post via her Instagram Stories that seemed tied to Chigvintsev. She did not, however, mention him by name.

Garcia’s post included a statement that, according to the post she shared, originated from the “Narcissistic Personality Disorder Mother Facebook Resource Page,” noted Page Six. The screenshot read, “The truth always comes out in the end, no matter how hard anyone tries to hide it or stop it.”

“Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable,” the text continued.

The bottom of the screenshot included a reference to something loading, such as on a computer. That seemed to suggest that more information regarding what she posted would be coming.

According to Page Six, Garcia posted her Instagram Story several hours before Chigvintsev shared a statement via his own Instagram Story.

The Statement From Chigvintsev’s Attorney Prompted Support From Fans

The Instagram post on People’s page about the statement from Antonyan received a lot of comments supportive of Chigvintsev.

One commenter wrote, “I hope he is able to speak out more about his experience and bring more light to men being abused by women and then women playing the victim!”

“I believe him. Am I wrong for that? Regardless, at the end of the day, the only victim here is their 4 year old son. Praying they can come together for his sake and continue to co parent,” added another Instagram user.

“Something tells me they were both aggressive? Maybe they’re just not good for each other anymore. I feel for their child too,” someone else noted.