Nikki Bella Updates DWTS Fans On Artem Chigvintsev’s Health

“Dancing With the Stars” fans have been concerned about professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev’s health after he had to withdraw from the DWTS Live Tour. On Sunday, February 13, his fiancee Nikki Bella gave an update on his situation. Here is what she said.

Nikki Said They’re ‘Praying Pretty Hard’ Right Now

Just a little update, Thank you for your support pic.twitter.com/KI6lAMeUIV — Artem Chigvintsev (@artemchigvintse) February 3, 2022

Four weeks ago, Artem was forced to withdraw from the “Dancing With the Stars” tour due to “unexpected health issues.” It turned out to be a bout of COVID plus pneumonia, his future sister-in-law Brie Bella told US Weekly in an interview. But in the latest update, the professional dancer still is not in the clear.

“He still has pneumonia. Monday or Tuesday we’ll get [another] update,” Nikki told Page Six. “He gets his lungs rescanned and we’ll find out if they’re better. The swelling’s gone down so, fingers crossed. We’re praying really hard that we get good news.”

On February 3, Artem updated his fans via a now-expired Instagram story that he was starting his second round of antibiotics to try to get rid of the pneumonia that is hanging around.

Artem told fans:

Hi everyone. Just want to give you an update on my well-being. So I had another X-ray done yesterday and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is course No. 2. Hopefully, this one will do the magic, will do the trick to kick the pneumonia out of my lungs. So that’s where I’m at. I hope everyone’s staying safe and healthy and so that’s just an little update on how I’m doing. Thank you.

Artem & Nikki Kept In Touch While She Was at the Super Bowl

Nikki updated Page Six on Artem’s condition while walking the red carpet for the 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl party in Los Angeles as part of Super Bowl weekend. NBC was the broadcast network for Super Bowl LVI and Nikki’s new NBC show, “America’s Got Talent: Extreme” premieres on February 21, so she was there doing publicity for the new reality competition series. But on her Instagram stories, she shared that she and Artem were Facetiming during her weekend away and he had a surprise delivered to her hotel room.

Nikki wrote in her story, “Was FT’ing with my baby and a flower delivery came to the door! Valentine’s Day flowers from him!,” along with crying emojis.

She also posted lots of photos from Super Bowl weekend and Artem’s fans were quick to send good vibes his way.

“Sending love to Artem, how are you feeling? Get well soon,” wrote one fan.

“Poor Artem,” wrote another fan, and a third fan wrote, “Sure hope Artem is feeling better!!!”

Another one added, “He seems more happy when he dance and do his passion. All of his ‘Dancing’ pro seems like they are living their best life on tour. He must be sad not to do the tours.”

“I hope Artem is feeling better,” wrote another fan. “He looks kind of sad!”

There is no word as to whether Artem will be able to re-join the tour when he is recovered. The tour runs through March 27.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

