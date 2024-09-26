Artem Chigvintsev Was ‘Protecting’ Matteo During Blowup Fight: Attorney

A statement from the attorney of “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev sheds new perspective on the August 29 incident that took place at the home he shared with his wife, Nikki Garcia.

On September 25, People shared details from a statement provided to them by Chigvintsev’s attorney, Ilona Antonyan.

Chigvintsev’s attorney stated that the dancer “Was protecting himself and Matteo” during the August 29 incident, according to People.

The statement from Antonyan came after Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced her office would not file charges against Chigvintsev, according to People.

As TMZ reported on August 29, authorities with the Napa County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chigvintsev. A representative for the sheriff’s office told TMZ they responded to a domestic violence call from the home.

According to TMZ on August 30, Chigvintsev called 911 to request medical assistance. TMZ obtained a copy of the dispatch call, and the dispatcher said, “There is a child on scene.”

The dispatcher also relayed that the call “Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party],” TMZ reported.

Artem Chigvintsev Has Seen Matteo Regularly

People reported that in the statement Chigvintsev’s attorney provided, “Artem has been able to spend time with Matteo almost every day since [the] 8/29/2024 incident.”

In addition, People reported that Antonyan’s statement noted that with the possibility of criminal charges put behind them, “We can now focus on negotiating a shared 50/50 custody schedule.”

Antonyan described Chigvintsev as “A very dedicated, interactive, nurturing, and loving parent,” according to People.

After the district attorney’s office announcement, Chigvintsev addressed the situation for the first time.

On September 25, Chigvintsev took to his Instagram Stories and wrote, “My focus has always been and will always be, our son Matteo. He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life.”

Chigvintsev continued, “All along, my main concern has been for him.”

He added, “I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on.”

Chigvintsev Requested Joint Custody of Matteo

People reported on September 16 that Garcia filed for divorce from Chigvintsev on September 11. In the filing, which People noted they reviewed, Garcia requested sole physical and legal custody of Matteo.

According to People, Chigvintsev filed his response to Garcia’s petition on September 13. The media outlet reported that Chigvintsev requested joint physical and legal custody of Matteo.

Chigvintsev’s fans have shared messages of support for him online.

“Sending love and prayers to you and Matteo. Your loving interaction with him proves what a great father you are! Stay strong as you navigate the future together,” one supporter tweeted in response to Chigvintsev’s statement.

“Praying for you and all involved, that this gets resolved in a peaceful manner that supports the best interest of the minor child,” tweeted someone else.

“I believe him. Am I wrong for that? Regardless, at the end of the day, the only victim here is their 4 year old son. Praying they can come together for his sake and continue to co parent,” read another comment about the situation on Instagram.

“Whatever happened is between them. The one I’m worried about is their toddler son. I feel so bad for him,” another Instagram user wrote.