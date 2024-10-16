Artem Chigvintsev Having Second Thoughts About Nikki Garcia Split: Report

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Artem Chigvintsev is rethinking his split from Nikki Garcia, according to a source.

“Artem has wanted to reconcile with Nikki. He doesn’t want the family to be divided, and [would love] to put this behind them,” a source told Us Weekly. However, Garcia doesn’t have an interest in working things out and just “wants to move forward,” the source added.

The source said that Chigvintsev doesn’t plan on pushing the issue and that he will “respect [Nikki’s] wishes and boundaries.”

Garcia filed for divorce from Chigvintsev in September 2024, per TMZ. The move came less than two weeks after Chigvintsev was arrested on suspicion of corporal injury to spouse. The charges against him have since been dropped.

Garcia and Chigvintsev first met when they were partnered together on season 25 of “Dancing With the Stars.” They started dating about a year later, and welcomed their son, Matteo, in 2020. They got married in Paris, France, in 2022.

Fans Reacted to the Report That Artem Chigvintsev Wants to Reconcile With Nikki Garcia

Some fans who have been keeping an eye on the Chigvintsev/Garcia split drama reacted to the report that the ballroom pro wants to give his marriage another shot.

Reactions to the source’s comments popped up on Us Weekly’s Instagram feed.

“Um. Darling Artem run. Don’t walk away from this,” one person wrote.

“Unless Artem tells us this himself I do not believe any source. Her camp has put out so many reports by supposedly sources that I would not believe this,” another comment read.

“Is this being put out by her sources again,” a third Instagram user wondered.

“I think that ship has sailed Artem,” someone else said.

Chigvintsev hasn’t made any major changes to his social media. In fact, his Instagram bio still lists Garcia as his wife (as of October 16, 2024). Additionally, he still has photos of Garcia on his feed. However, Chigvintsev has limited some comments on his post, likely due to the backlash he received following his arrest.

As for Garcia, she also still has photos of Chigvintsev on her Instagram feed.

Artem Chigvintsev Broke His Silence After the Charges Against Him Were Dropped

Charges against Chigvintsev were dropped following “a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office,” per the Napa County District Attorney’s website as of September 24, 2024.

The next day, Chigvintsev broke his silence on his arrest and subsequent split from Garcia.

“I am incredibly relieved and grateful that the domestic violence charges against me have been dropped. This has been an extremely difficult time for me. I am thankful that the truth has prevailed,” Chigvintsev said in a statement given to E! News.

“He is my world, and being his father is the greatest blessing in my life. All along, my main concern has been for him. I am committed to continuing to provide him with the love, support, and care he needs as we move forward. I am hopeful that securing an equal custody arrangement will help us move on,” he continued.

