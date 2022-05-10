Artem Chigvintsev Talks Retiring From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has revealed what he plans to do with his time and his career when he retires from the show.

Artem Has ‘Very Important’ Job in Mind For After ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Pro dancer Artem Chigvintsev has been in a relationship with his season 25 partner, professional wrestler Nikki Bella, for over three years. They got engaged in early 2020 and welcomed their son Matteo in July of that same year.

On an episode of Nikki’s podcast, “The Bellas Podcast,” which she hosts with her twin sister and fellow pro wrestler Brie Bella, Nikki asked her fiance what he would if he retired from “Dancing With the Stars,” where he has been a pro dancer since season 19 in 2014 — and he gave the sweetest answer.

At first, Artem, who is a huge fan of the “Star Wars” film franchise, joked that he wants to be a “spaceship driver, but then he said that really, he just wants to be “a great dad.”

“What I would specifically do and dedicate the rest of my life for, I really don’t know. I think being a parent. I think being a parent to Matteo, I think being a dad, being a great dad, and hopefully, will make him have a certain role model for himself. I think [I would do] that. I think that is very, very, very important,” said Artem.

As For a New Career, He Did Go to Culinary School & He Loves to Build Things

Artem, who enrolled in culinary school during the offseason from “Dancing With the Stars” a year ago, does have a few hobbies that he could see himself getting more involved in, but he’s not sure he would want to do either one of them professionally.

“I love to cook, which is awesome. I do thoroughly enjoy doing it and I will do it every single day, three times a day, four times a day. … I do love doing that, said Artem, adding, “I do love when I was renovating home and stuff, designing rooms and seeing what fits, what works together, colors and all that.”

But he also said he is not sure if he is passionate enough about any of those hobbies to do them for work because he doesn’t love anything else as much as he loves dancing.

“I think everybody has one passion and one passion that translates into hav[ing] a certain goal. I think it comes once [in your life] and if it comes twice, it’s super rare. I don’t know a lot of people who change their careers upside-down completely and found an equivalent love for something else as the original love, the first love,” said Artem.

He continued, “My first love was dance. My first love was that, and I dedicated my whole life to it and I didn’t see myself doing anything else for [an] extremely long time. There was no sight in my mind saying what would I want just as much as doing dancing. There was nothing.”

Artem went on to say that he’s not ruling anything out, but he also doesn’t want to “force” anything.

“I don’t discriminate [against] anything and I don’t specifically want to pick one thing that I’m dying to do. … I don’t want to force anything because I don’t want to hate doing it,” said Artem, adding that he thinks that’s the problem a lot of people “get caught up in,” is feeling like they have to “convince themselves” that something is “what they want to do next.”

“[If you’re] not wak[ing] up with the feeling of ‘I really want to do that,’ I think you’re just forcing yourself and I don’t think it’s good because you’ll just burn out,” said the professional dancer.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

