DWTS Professional Dancer ‘Not Sure’ If They’ll Be Part of Season 31

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev has opened up about what comes next for the ballroom dance competition now that it will be airing on Disney+ rather than on ABC.

When it comes to if he’ll be a part of the upcoming season, Chigvintsev is unsure, he told Us Weekly in an interview.

“As far as the show goes, the only information we received of it is we are going to be on a different platform, but as far as like, who’s going to be part of it and even ourselves as dancers, I’m not sure,” he said.

That’s not much of a change, however, because the show often did not tell professional dancers that they would be part of the upcoming season until just weeks before. Because of the way casting celebrities works on the show, the professional dancers are cast after the celebrities are finalized, which can be close to the start of rehearsals.

When it comes to when he’ll know if he’ll be part of the season, Chigvintsev said those decisions will likely be made public by August 2022.

“I feel like there’s a lot of time ahead of us right now. So, we haven’t got any information on that. We’re definitely not the first people to find out what’s going on,” he told the outlet.

Chigvintsev Is Getting Married Soon

Chigvintsev and his fiance, Nikki Bella, have officially set a wedding date.

During an interview with Us Weekly at the Kids’ Choice Awards in 2022, Bella said that the wedding date is coming up quickly.

“We’ve set a wedding date. I’ll give a hint that it’s fall 2022, very soon,” Bella said at the time.

When it comes to the wedding, they’re not going all-out, she told the outlet.

“Life is really stressful. We’re barely home together at the same time. There’s a lot more, I don’t want to say important things in life, but a lot more [to focus on],” said Bella, adding, “Like, we want Matteo to go to private school, so to spend what private schools cost on florals at our wedding, I’m like, I think I’ll go with education.”

Matteo is the one-year-old son of the couple. They welcomed him in 2019, shortly before getting engaged.

Unfortunately, Chigvintsev later told Us Weekly that his parents will not be able to attend the wedding physically.

“With what’s going on right now in the world, I think it’s pretty much equivalent to impossible,” he said. “I think it’s gonna be [a] Zoom type of situation, or some kind of FaceTime deal, but unfortunately not in person, which makes me very sad.”

Chigvintsev & Bella Attended Coachella Together

Chigvintsev and his fiance attended the Coachella festival together, and he posted some photos from his time there.

“What a night in #DIRECTVspace,” he wrote. “We had the best date night ever it was our first time attending Neon Carnival and we loved it. Amazing music, super fun games and just what we needed.”

They were joined by “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Gleb Savchenko and his girlfriend, Elena Belle as well.

“My first Coachella and definitely not the last one,” Savchenko wrote in his post about the festival. “Had so much fun with @officialelenabelle thank you.”

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

