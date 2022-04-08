Artem Chigvintsev Taught A Famous Couple Their Wedding Dance

“Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev booked a swanky gig last fall when he was asked to teach a wedding dance to a very wealthy couple — Paris Hilton and Carter Reum.

Paris & Carter Absolutely Loved Artem

Artem has a reputation for being a bit of a taskmaster on “Dancing With the Stars.” His season 30 partner, Melora Hardin, told Heavy that he was a “focused” and “diligent” partner, and the show aired footage as part of the weekly video packages of Artem and Melora butting heads in rehearsal.

But Paris told Nikki and Brie Bella on her podcast, “This Is Paris,” that she and her now-husband Carter loved working with Artem.

“My husband and I love your fiance,” Paris told Nikki. “He actually taught us our first dance for our wedding and he was just so sweet and such a nice person and so talented. Tell him thank you for teaching us because I’m like the worst dancer in the world.”

Paris then said that Carter did much better than she did, but it’s because he got to rehearse so much more.

“[Carter] did that flash[mob] dance at the wedding as well. He did more dance lessons for that than we did for our first wedding dance because my schedule was out of control so we literally had only one rehearsal for our wedding dance,” said Paris, adding that she was “freaking out” when it was time to dance at their reception — but she had one key thing that helped her pull it off.

“But I wore the perfect dress that looked like a Cinderella dress, so it was like so long and princess-y that I was like, ‘If I just spin around and look pretty, it’ll be fine.’ So that was really helpful,” said Paris.

Paris married Carter, a venture capitalist, in November 2021.

Artem Had ‘So Much Fun’ With Them

Nikki told Paris that Artem “had so much fun” teaching them how to dance.

“He loved you and your husband. Isn’t he just such a good teacher? Just such an amazing dancer,” said Nikki, to which Paris replied, “He really is … he wasn’t strict, he was pretty chill.”

Nikki went on to say that she definitely feels the pressure for her first dance to be perfect because Artem is a professional dancer and the two of them were partners on “Dancing With the Stars.” Nikki and Artem finished in seventh place on season 25 of the show.

“I feel like there’s going to be such a high expectation for our first dance,” said Nikki, adding, “[T]hey’re going to expect some world championship-style dance, this waltz that’s like gonna be unreal and I’m gonna be lke, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

But her twin, Brie, piped up and said, “Be honest, you’re gonna expect that from yourself.”

“Well, I mean, yeah, I’m gonna try,” admitted Nikki.

“I’m definitely not [a perfectionist],” said Brie. “My sister is. The interesting thing about being twins is even though we’re identical twins, we come from one egg, we couldn’t be more different but yet we’re best friends … We’re like night and day, so it’s really funny because she’s definitely the perfectionist and I’m just so easy-going.”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

