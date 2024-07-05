Former DWTS Pro Married Cast Member, Credits Season 1 Partner

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Ashley Costa (nee DelGrosso) met her husband on the show. She first joined up on season 1 and ended up falling in love with a field producer whom she worked with.

On the June 24 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Costa talked about production making some changes about fraternizing after started dating Mike Costa. She also said that her season 1 partner, Joey McIntyre, is the reason that she ended up with her husband.

“He is the reason I am married to my husband. It’s all Joe,” Ashly Costa began. While filming season 1, Mike Costa and McIntyre ended up bonding over being from Boston and when McIntyre had doubts about doing the show, it was Mike Costa who convinced him to stay.

“Mike sat down with Joey and he was like, hey, you’re going to be okay. Your partner seems like such a great girl. And Michael’s from Boston area and so is Joey,” Ashly Costa explained. “And so Mike talked him into staying and like, ‘hey, you’re going to do fine. You’re dancing with Ashly,'” she added.

Ashly and Mike Costa got married in 2006, about a year after they first met.

Joey McIntyre Requested for Mike Costa to Be His Full-Time Producer on DWTS

Ashly Costa ended up getting very close with her now-husband because the two got to know one another while working on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Joe only insisted to have Mike be our producer, and which is not very common because they usually like to change producers in case they have to,” Ashly Costa told Cheryl Burke on “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans.”

“But Joey’s like, I won’t do the show unless he is. So then Mike became our producer every day.

And Joe would ask questions of my life and things, and Mike would be behind the camera, and he’d be like, you know, just interested,” she added.

Shortly thereafter, Ashly Costa took some time off from the show. She left after season 3 and returned for season 10.

“I got married and I had two babies,” she told People magazine in 2010 of her absence from the show. That was Ashly Costa’s last season on the show — ever. She never won a Mirrorball Trophy.

Ashly Costa Welcomed Her Fifth Child in June 2023

Ashly Costa has lived much of her life out of the spotlight after parting ways with “Dancing With the Stars.” However, she is still very connected to the dance world.

“I teach all styles, but I teach for a big convention called Nuvo, dance convention. And I travel a lot. So I’m gone a lot,” she said on Burke’s podcast. “I have the most amazing husband who is home with the kids and helps me and he gets to, he has a job that he can be home for. And I just have a lot of sisters, a lot of family members,” she added.

The Costas welcomed their fifth child in June 2023.

“After a very long wait and labor Our beautiful baby Girl come to the world (10 days late) on Thursday June 22. She was born at 8.24 am 7.12 lbs and 19 1/4″ long,” Ashly Costa captioned the post.

“We have all completely fell in love with her!! She is the best baby! My recovery is taking some time but I’m so grateful for my amazing husband who has been by my side the whole time! So grateful for my family who brought us dinner and groceries and loving support! Get ready for a baby Emma over load for the next month,” she added.

