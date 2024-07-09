Former DWTS Pro Says Pregnancy Was a ‘Massive Surprise’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Ashly Costa (nee DelGrosso) revealed that her fifth baby wasn’t planned.

On the June 24 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast, Costa admitted that she and her husband, Mike, weren’t planning on having any more kids after their fourth.

“I’m a mother of five and I’m a wife. Can you believe that? I have five,” Costa told podcast host Cheryl Burke. “The greatest achievement I’ve ever had. So I’m really, really, really proud of that,” she continued.

Later on in the podcast, Costa, 41, admitted that her fifth baby, born in 2023, was a total surprise.

“My fifth was a massive surprise. There’s an eight-year gap,” Costa explained, adding, “I turned 40 and then you find out you’re pregnant, and you’re like, what, like, the best thing in our world, she’s the light of our life.”

Costa married a field producer whom she met while working on “Dancing With the Stars.” The two are parents of three sons and two daughters.

Ashly Costa Gave Birth to Baby Emma in June 2023

The Costas found out that they were expecting another child in late 2022. Nine months later, baby Emma joined their family.

“After a very long wait and labor Our beautiful baby Girl come to the world (10 days late) on Thursday June 22. She was born at 8.24 am 7.12 lbs and 19 1/4″ long,” Ashly Costa captioned an Instagtam post after the baby made her earth-side appearance.

“We have all completely fell in love with her!! She is the best baby! My recovery is taking some time but I’m so grateful for my amazing husband who has been by my side the whole time! So grateful for my family who brought us dinner and groceries and loving support! Get ready for a baby Emma over load for the next month,” Costa added.

On Burke’s podcast, Costa confirmed that she is “done” having kids.

Ashly Costa Shared a Reel of Baby Emma on Her 1st Birthday

One year has already flown by for baby Emma, who celebrated her first birthday in June 2024.

“Happy 1st Birthday to my Beautiful baby Emma. She is the light of all our lives! She brings us so much joy and I love her personality,” Costa captioned an Instagram post on June 22.

Costa continued her tribute to her baby girl with a bit of an update on how Emma is at home.

“She is much fun! She loves to scoot all the way around the house and she keeps us in our toes! We love you Emma so much,” she added.

Many fans — and at least one familiar face — wished Emma a happy birthday in the comments section of the post.

“This baby girl is so loved! Thank you for sharing Ashley. Happy 1st Birthday to your beautiful girl,” wrote former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Anna Trebunskaya.

“Oh my! I love that sweet little girl so much! Can’t wait to celebrate her,” read a comment from someone who appears to know the Costa family personally.

“Oh my goodness!!! Happy first birthday, Emma!!! Love you sweet girl,” someone else said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Fans Call for Petition to Get Game Show Host on Season 33