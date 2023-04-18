DWTS Alum Shows Off New Look: PHOTOS

Audrina Patridge changed her look. “The Hills” star turned “Dancing With the Stars” contestant went back to a look some fans haven’t seen in ages when she colored her hair a dark brunette shade.

When Patridge made her debut on MTV’s “The Hills” in 2005, she had dark brown hair and heavy dark eyeliner to boot. By the time the series ended in 2010, she rocked a lighter brown hair look, and by the time the show was rebooted in 2019 she was practically a blonde. Patridge also had light hair when she was a contestant on DWTS in season 11.

Fans Reacted to Audrina Patridge’s Darker Hair

In April 2023, Patridge, 37, shared two photos to Instagram to show off her new hair color. In the pics, the mom of one tilted her head back to showcase her subtly highlighted long brunette locks.

“Just like that I’m BACK to Brunette!” Patridge captioned the post. She also tagged her longtime hair colorist, Briana Cisneros. “This is one of my favorite warm rich brunette colors we have done so far!✨always killing it in the hair game Bri!” she wrote.

Fans commented to agree that they “love” brunette Audrina.

“Audrina circa 2008,” one fan wrote. “Bringing it back,” Patridge replied.

Other fans thought Patridge looked just like her sister, Casey Loza, with the darker hair color.

Cisneros also took to Instagram to give details on Patridge’s look. “@audrinapatridge is rocking the ‘expensive brunette’ again and I am OBSESSED!!” she wrote, before adding that she used @wellahairusa Color Touch products. “No bleach needed here it’s amazing how quick a brunette makeover is compared to blonde!” she wrote.

Audrina Patridge Once Spent 5 Hours Going Blonde

Patridge previously told Us Weekly her natural hair color is light brown but that she has always loved to experiment with her color.

In 2015, she went full blonde with a lob cut, per People. She later went slightly darker and rocked reddish-blonde locks. In 2017 she went for dark hair once again. Cisneros posted the dark hair look on Instagram and said it was a nod to Patridge’s days on “The Hills.” “@audrinapatridge is taking it way back to her deep, rich brunette days!” Cisneros wrote at the time.

“It’s been over 2 years since I initially changed her brunette locks into a silver and lavender champagne blonde,” she added. “After that, she’s been every shade of blonde there is, and here we are full circle! I love how experimental Audrina has always been with her hair, we have so much fun!!”

In 2021, Patridge told Us that she went through a long stretch of not changing her hair color. At the time she considered going for a “pale pink” shade. In the end, she went for a sandy blonde color—and it took hours.

“The process took five hours because we had to gently lighten the dark hair one section at a time and then add in some dimensional blonde tones to get that soft, natural blonde look, and it was worth every minute!” Patridge said.

In 2022, she rocked a light blonde balayage look on the cover of her book, “Choices: To The Hills and Back.”

