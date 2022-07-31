Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed that she would be up for a second chance at the mirrorball trophy.

When Audrina Patridge competed on the 11th season of DWTS with pro partner Tony Dovolani, she was eliminated at the height of her game. The former “The Hills” alum was the sixth star eliminated in the season that saw actress Jennifer Grey, Kyle Massey, and Bristol Palin in the finals. Grey ended up winning the mirrorball trophy that season.

On the night she was eliminated, Patridge and her partner were tied with Rick Fox and Cheryl Burke for second place in the competition after a high-scoring pair of dances, according to People. The elimination came as a blindside.

Patridge told “Good Morning America” that she was “baffled’ to be voted off DWTS after the judges praised her dances that same night.

“I still don’t understand. I’m really sad to be off the show,” she revealed.

Audrina Patridge Admitted That She’d Love to Have Second Chance on DWTS

In its 30 seasons, DWTS has only had one all-star season, and Dovolani actually won it with second-time contestant Melissa Rycroft. In a July 2022 interview, Patridge said she wouldn’t rule out a second chance at the mirrorball trophy.

Patridge told the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast that she “loved” being a contestant on DWTS.

“It was challenging and I love a good challenge,” she said. “It was very strenuous and it was, you know, we danced six days a week and I was in the studio sometimes for eight hours a day. So that was my life. I lived and breathed dancing. …Physically, like towards the end, I was dancing on a sprained ankle that I had to wrap and numbing, like numbing wrap to be able to like put pressure on it. So that was hard, but I would do it again.”

When Yontef asked if she would join the show again, Patridge replied, “Yeah. I think I would. It might be a little hard because I don’t have a lot of help with my daughter and I would have to figure that out, but I would go back!”

Patridge also revealed who she thinks should have been sent home before her.

“I think I was in the top five and then I got voted off,“ she added. “But I had all nines and got voted off. And Tony Dovolani, who was my partner at the time, was so mad because, you know, we felt like we should’ve stayed on and Bristol should have got voted off. But it is what it is.”

Shortly after their elimination, Dovolani told “Good Morning America” that Patridge “brought the intensity” needed to be a mirrorball champ.

“She really performed well for me,” he said. “I honestly thought we had a really good shot to be there in the finals. We invested so much emotion and worked so hard to get to this spot.”

Patridge Was Dealing With Behind-the-Scenes Stress While Competing on DWTS

While she put on a happy face during DWTS, behind the scenes, Patridge was dealing with stress from her then-boyfriend, Corey Bohan.

In her 2022 memoir, “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again,” Patridge revealed that during her time on DWTS, her boyfriend was extremely jealous of her close relationship with Dovolani and accused them of having an affair, despite the fact that the pro dancer was happily married with three kids.

“Every single day, he would make rude, nasty comments about Tony and what he was so sure was going on,” Patridge wrote. “Corey accused me of making the dances too sexy and inappropriate, as if I had control over the steps of the tango.”

“Tony is a happily married man with three beautiful kids,” she reiterated. “He’s a real family man — period, full stop. There wasn’t even a hint of anything inappropriate!”

Patridge ended up marrying Bohan, but in 2018, she filed for divorce after less than a year of marriage, according to Page Six.

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Hints She Kissed Ex During Reunion