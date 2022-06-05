DWTS Alum ‘Shocked’ By Reboot of Her Longtime Reality Show

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed she is “shocked” by a recently announced reboot of the reality show that made her famous.

Audrina Patridge competed on the 11th season of DWTS back in 2010, finishing in seventh place after a high-scoring dance with her pro partner Tony Dovolani. Patridge’s stint on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition came just as her long run on “The Hills” came to an end. Patridge was a main cast member on the MTV reality show for six seasons, from 2006 to 2010.

Patridge was also part of the cast for “The Hills: New Beginnings” reboot, which aired for two seasons on MTV. In addition to Patridge, fellow DWTS contestants Kristin Cavallari and Mischa Barton appeared on the MTV revival series.

In January 2022, MTV announced the cancellation of the “New Beginnings” reboot, per Variety. But in May 2022, a new version of the show was announced, with an all-new — and younger — cast.

Audrina Patridge Said She’s ‘Shocked’ By the Announcement of the New Version of ‘The Hills’

In a June 2022 interview with Talk Shop Live, Patridge, 37, talked about the network’s move to revamp the OG show with a larger and more diverse, younger cast.

“I can’t believe they’re doing this, to be honest,” she told the outlet.” We were all kind of shocked. Especially because on ‘The Hills: New Beginnings,’ we had a cast of 14 and it was actually really hard to film because there were so many people and so many things going on.”

Patridge admitted that members of the original cast, which included Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Justin Bobby Brescia, were blindsided by the revamp news.

“We all sent each other like, DMs and messages… and were like, ‘Oh, my gosh. I cannot believe they are redoing ‘The Hills’,” she said. “It’s kind of a shock.”

Patridge admitted that she is “bummed” about the new show, but she also noted that the original cast is getting too old for the format.

“I guess they want a younger generation and as you get older, you have more responsibilities and you care about your image,” she said. “We’re not in our 20s anymore, so I guess getting a new generation of kids makes sense because they’re going to be carefree and wild.”

‘The Hills’ Revamp is Tentatively Called ‘The Hills: Next Gen’

There had been talks for a potential third season of “New Beginnings,” but it didn’t pan out. A show insider previously told TMZ that in talks for a possible “New Beginnings” third season, producers had hoped to bring back a dynamic similar to the original show, with the addition of some younger new cast members. The source told the outlet that some of the veteran stars were unhappy with the idea, so the show was scrapped instead.

According to Deadline, the working title for the new show will be called “The Hills: Next Gen.” A logline for the recently greenlit series revealed that the new show “will follow a close group of twentysomething friends and aspiring entrepreneurs who are coming of age in a very different L.A. They will navigate realities of race, class, identity, addiction, family drama along with the thrills of romance and becoming self-made amidst the exclusive enclave of the hills in Malibu.”

READ NEXT: Tom Bergeron Reacts to ABC Dropping DWTS