A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum called out a pop superstar 15 years after he embarrassed her on live TV.

In her new book, Audrina Patridge, who competed on the 11th season of DWTS back in 2010 with pro partner Tony Dovolani, recalled an awkward situation that took place at the height of her heyday on the MTV reality show, “The Hills.” Patridge was a main cast member on the show for six seasons, from 2006 to 2010 alongside Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag, and Whitney Port.

While she was a huge reality star at the time, Patridge’s fame didn’t impress singer Justin Timberlake when they crossed paths back in the day.

Audrina Patridge Recalled Justin Timberlake’s Rude Behavior at the 2007 MTV VMAs

Play

Video Video related to dwts alum calls out pop star for snubbing her on stage 2022-08-07T06:44:55-04:00

In her tell-all book, “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again,” Patridge rehashed an incident that took place when she, Conrad, and Port were asked to present the award for Male Artist of the Year at the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards. After they announced Justin Timberlake as the winner over fellow nominees, Akon, Robin Thicke, T.I., and Kanye West, Timberlake snubbed them onstage and instead had pal Timbaland walk onstage with him, snatch the award, and present it to him himself. The three “Hills” stars awkwardly walked off the stage without interacting with Timberlake at all. Not only did he refuse to hug the MTV reality stars, but at the end of his speech, Timberlake dissed the reality TV genre altogether.

“MTV, play more damn videos,” he said during his spiel. “We don’t want to see the Simpsons [Jessica and Ashlee] on reality television.”

In her book, Patridge described Timberlake as “rude” and a “diva” as she noted that he refused to “even come up to us and accept the award” in front of a packed audience. “Lauren’s jaw dropped,” Patridge wrote. “We were humiliated.”

While she said she was never a fan of the former NSYNC singer’s music, Patridge’s co-stars were, so the snub from him was devastating to them all. She added that the trio took Timberlake’s comments as a “personal attack” on all reality stars, but felt it was especially directed at them since they worked on MTV and he refused to acknowledge them onstage.

Ahead of her book release, Patridge addressed the incident on an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. “You know he shamed us one time,” she told host Nick Viall of Timberlake, adding that she and her costars were in shock over the singer’s behavior as they walked off the stage.

Lauren Conrad Said Her ‘Crush’ on Timberlake Ended After the MTV Diss

Patridge is not the only “Hills” star who has talked about Timberlake’s diss. In a 2014 interview with Us Weekly, Conrad revealed that the singer was her teenage crush, but that she became totally turned off after he snubbed her on live TV.

“The biggest letdown was Justin Timberlake,” she admitted to the outlet. “I have always loved him, and he was a disappointment at the VMAs. [We] presented him with an award. We were so excited, and he wouldn’t even take the award from us. Then he went up to the microphone and insulted reality television on MTV. We were standing up there smiling, and I felt so stupid.”

“I had the posters and went to concerts, I felt like every girl my age had that crush,” Conrad added. “It was probably the end of my love for him.”

READ NEXT: DWTS Alum Hints She Kissed Ex During Reunion