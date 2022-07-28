DWTS Alum Claims ‘Controlling’ Co-Star Made Her Look Bad On-Camera

A ”Dancing with the Stars” alum revealed that her former co-star was controlling behind the scenes and that she made her look “delusional” on-camera.

Audrina Patridge competed on the 11th season of DWTS back in 2010, finishing in seventh place with her pro partner Tony Dovolani. Patridge’s stint on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition came around the same time as her six-season run on MTV’s “The Hills” came to an end. From 2006 to 2010, Patridge was a main cast member on the MTV reality show, which also starred “Laguna Beach” alum Lauren Conrad.

Ahead of the release of her 2022 memoir, “Choices: To the Hills and Back Again,” Patridge teased that there were a lot of things she “blocked out” from her time on “The Hills” and that she was ready to give the “juicy inside scoop” on the reality show and “the Hollywood scene in the 2000s.” “Things that I’ve never exposed or shared with anyone,” she added, according to E! News.

Patridge made good on her promise, especially when dishing about Conrad.

Audrina Patridge Called Lauren Conrad ‘Controlling’

Patridge wasn’t part of Lauren Conrad’s friend group when she was originally cast on “The Hills.” She once revealed that she was scouted by MTV producers while she was sunbathing at her apartment complex’s pool, according to Us Weekly.

“[Executive producer] Adam DiVello told me I wasn’t allowed to go to the pool for two weeks because they wanted [Lauren and I] to meet on camera,” she revealed in 2016. “I had to keep dodging the pool and lobby.”

With such a made-for-TV friendship between her and Conrad, it’s no wonder it didn’t flourish once cameras stopped rolling. In her book, Patridge admitted that her relationship with Conrad “didn’t last” after the show wrapped more than a decade ago.

“There are reasons that she and I aren’t friends anymore, and there was a lot of turmoil between us that we couldn’t talk about on-camera at the time,” she wrote, adding that a mutual publicist always gave offers and opportunities to Conrad over her.

“I also found her to be very controlling over her friends,” Patridge added of Conrad. “If you’re in her circle, you have to do and say what Lauren does or says. Otherwise, you’re on the outs.”

Patridge also addressed an old “Hills” storyline that Conrad hooked up with her then-on-and-off boyfriend, Justin Bobby Brescia, behind her back. On-camera, Conrad did not hide her disdain for Justin Bobby, but Patridge claimed in her book that it was all for show.

“When Justin and I were broken up, Lauren ran into him in Vegas and, according to a good friend of mine, ended up hooking up with him,” she wrote. “Apparently Lauren was saving her take for the cameras, and when we finally talked, she had it all twisted around to make me sound like I was delusional and out of my mind. Then she got mad at me. Lauren and I were never really friends again.”

Patridge told Forbes that she is cordial to Conrad on the rare times that she runs into her, but they are not pals. “We’re not friends …but if I see people out, we’re friendly,” she explained.

Audrina Patridge Said She Is Still Friends With Justin Bobby

Fans saw Patridge and her ex reunite for “The Hills: New Beginnings” reboot in 2019, but they did not rekindle their romance. Patridge told Us Weekly that unlike her relationship with Conrad, her friendship with Justin Bobby remains intact today.

“Justin and I, we’re friendly, you know?” she told the outlet. “I will always have love for him. He feels the same way. We were a huge part of each other in our lives for a long time. So I think there will always be that friendly, caring [attitude], whatever it is.”

