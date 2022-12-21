DWTS Alum’s Ex Speaks Out After Split: ‘Still Very Hurt’

Pop star, influencer, and “Dancing With the Stars” alum JoJo Siwa and her girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, announced on December 17, 2022, that they had officially called it quits.

The drama did not stop there, however. Since then, Siwa has spoken out about the relationship. In an Instagram video posted by Siwa’s mother, Jessalyn Siwa, JoJo can be seen saying she “got used for views and for clout.”

JoJo added, “I got tricked into being told that I was loved, and I got f***ing played.”

Cyrus Says She Is ‘Very Hurt’ by the Breakup

After JoJo’s statements to her mother went viral, Cyrus shared that she felt very hurt by the entire situation.

“From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends,” Cyrus told E! News. “The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family. I’m still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me. And I’m saddened and confused by the situation.”

In a TikTok video posted by Cyrus on Saturday, December 17, 2022, JoJo hands her a present and says, “That’s my sorry for breaking up with you present.”

In the comments, Cyrus confirmed the split and revealed the reason why the two influencers decided to call it quits when fans asked why they decided to break up.

“We decided that we are better off as friends!” she wrote. “We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out.”

JoJo Claims Cyrus Wanted ‘Nothing to Do’ With Her

@itsjojosiwa And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore. ♬ original sound – ✨Poyo✨

In a separate TikTok video, JoJo referenced the split and added more questions than answers for some fans.

“And when I said I just wanted to be friends so I didn’t lead you on after an unplanned hookup you wanted nothing to do with me because there was nothing to gain anymore,” she wrote as the caption.

In the video, JoJo writes, “But I love you! Why are you breaking up with me?” Then, she writes, “There’s someone else.”

In her written response to that, she writes, “You told one of my best friends you were excited to be dating me bc you’re ‘growing your career and wanna get to the top’ …” before adding, “there’s not someone else.”

Fans in the comment section had more questions for JoJo about what the phrase “unplanned hookup” meant as well as what actually went down between the two influencers.

The couple first sparked rumors of a romantic connection when they went viral on TikTok mouthing the words to a voiceover featuring the voices of Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian.

“We’re friends,” JoJo lip-synced in the video. Cyrus then lip-synced, “purely platonic,” and they both laughed.

In October 2022, Cyrus officially confirmed the romance in a YouTube video and JoJo confirmed it in an Instagram post. JoJo posted a video on November 3 confirming the couple’s one-month anniversary was celebrated with a picnic on the beach.

