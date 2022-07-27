DWTS Cast Member Welcomes Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order for a “Dancing With the Stars” cast member — Jack Osbourne is a father for the fourth time. See the photos of the bundle of joy below:

Maple Osborne Was Born On July 9

In an Instagram post of his new baby daughter, “Dancing With the Stars” season 17 alum Jack Osbourne announced the birth of his fourth child — Maple Artemis Osborne, born on July 9, 2022, weighing in at 7.13 pounds.

He wrote, “Aree and Maple are doing great and are happy and healthy.”

Aree Gearhart is Osbourne’s fiancee. The fashion designer got engaged to Osborne back in December 2021; they announced their impending bundle of joy on March 22, 2022 in an Instagram post where Osborne wrote, “Exciting news!!! @seecreature and I are expecting a baby in the summer! Baby #4 here we come!”

Aree posted her own birth announcement to Instagram with a different photo of the newborn. She wrote, “My soulmate, Maple Artemis Osbourne, came to us earth side on July 9, 2022 at 8:07pm. New level of love unlocked.”

Osbourne has three children from his previous marriage to Lisa Stelly — three daughters named Pearl Clementine, 10, Andy Rose, 7, and Minnie Theodora, 4. They also lost a child during pregnancy who would have been born in between Pearl and Andy. It was a born they would have named Theo, Stelly wrote on her blog at the time (via People).

When Jack and Aree became engaged, she wrote on Instagram at the time that she was “ready for forever” with Jack and his tribe.

“Today my best friend asked me to marry him in a magical winter wonderland. i’ll love you forever and then some @jackosbourne. My soulmate, my adventure partner, my protector. i’m ready for forever w you + our tribe,” wrote Aree.

Ozzy Osbourne is About to Have 10 Grandchildren

Jack’s father, rocker Ozzy Osbourne, counts baby Maple as his ninth grandchild. He has four from Jack, two from his son Louis (Maia and Elijah) and three from his daughter Jessica (Isabelle, Kitty and Harry) — Louis and Jessica are two of his three children from his first marriage to Thelma Riley — and one grandchild on the way via his daughter Kelly Osbourne, who is also a “Dancing With the Stars” alum.

Jack competed on season 17 of “Dancing With the Stars” alongside Cheryl Burke; they finished in third place behind Corbin Bleu and Karina Smirnoff (2nd) and Amber Riley and Derek Hough (1st).

Kelly competed on “Dancing With the Stars” season nine with partner Louis van Amstel. They also finished in third place, behind Mya and Dmitry Chaplin (2nd) and Donny Osmond and Kym Johnson Herjavec (1st).

Kelly announced in May 2022 that she and her partner, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson, are expecting their first child together. She revealed the big news in an Instagram post of the ultrasound picture and wrote, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

After Jack announced baby Maple’s birth, grandma Sharon Osbourne posted her own Instagram announcement, writing, “Ozzy and I are over the 🌙 @seecreature & Maple are happy and healthy! @jackosbourne fasten your seatbelt.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

